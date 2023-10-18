Jake Paul’s next fight set for December: ‘My destiny is to be a world champion’

Jake Paul will be back in the ring before the end of the year | Lev Radin | Pacific Press Agency, IMAGO

Jake Paul has his next fight date set but has not released any details on his opponent. According to a press release, it was announced that the “Problem Child” will fight on December 15 under the MVP and DAZN banners.

No opponent was named, but Paul spoke about his goal of being a world champion.

“8 fights in the boxing game and I’m already its biggest name,” said Jake Paul. “I’ve proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds. PPV after PPV after PPV, and I’m just getting started. My mission is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you’re not going to want to miss it.”

My destiny is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step in that journey. Live on DAZN.@MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/kGh8GmXlET — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 16, 2023

Paul and Bidarian’s Most Valuable Promotions will also continue to showcase its premiere talent throughout the rest of the year to global audiences on DAZN. Undisputed featherweight champion and seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) is set to face WBO challenger Danila Ramos in a historic 12-round, three-minute rounds unified featherweight title bout, equal to men’s championship fights, on October 27th at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Directly preceding the fight will be MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects III, featuring top up-and-coming boxing talent.

Two names are missing: Nate Diaz and Darren Till

With all the buzz around crossover and influencer boxing, combined with the star power Paul has, opponents are likely already lining up to get on this card and most would undoubtedly like a crack at Jake and the fat purse a contest with him could promise. There’s quite a variety of opponents to choose from, and MMA Fighting even has odds up, but two very notable names are missing from the list: Nate Diaz and Darren Till.

LouisxGrasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO A rematch with Diaz could do well based on name power alone. The dark horse here is Darren Till. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Till spoke about taking a fight in the Misfits promotion, possibly with another former UFC star, Mike Perry. During the conversation, Darren mentioned how he’s training exclusively in boxing and is at a new boxing gym.

He also mentioned that the UFC would likely be okay with it and that he’s on very good terms with the promotion since parting ways with them. When Ariel asked him if he was set on going the traditional boxing route or the crossover boxing route, the Brit said “both”. Conceivably, MVP, Misfits or even Matchroom could be potential targets, as “money talks” according to him. He even mentions Jake Paul by name, so there’s definitely some room for discussion.

Darren Till: I will be accepting, most probably, the offer that the Misfits are gonna give me to punch Mike Perry all over the ring.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/HpVukH6iS1 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 16, 2023

Opponent odds, as reported by MMA Fighting

KSI +200

Derek Brunson +300

Dillon Danis +500

Tommy Fury +600

Mike Perry +800

Jorge Masvidal +1200

Oscar De La Hoya +1200

Conor McGregor +1600

Canelo Alvarez +3300

Floyd Mayweather +3300

Pac Man Jones +4000

Stipe Miocic +4000

Logan Paul +5000

Mike Tyson +5000

Jake Paul also had talks with WWE star Matt Riddle

Apart from those listed above, Jake Paul also reportedly had negotiations for a potential fight with UFC vet turned WWE champ Matt Riddle, who was recently part of the layoffs from the TKO merger. At the time of the report, talks were noted to only be preliminary.

While Riddle would be a far less accomplished fighter than any of the MMA veterans Jake Paul has beaten in Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren, the former WWE US Champ and Raw Tag Team Champ does have a sizable following after his WWE stint, which might be one of Jake Paul’s bigger considerations.

Everett Collection, IMAGO

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality boxing and MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author