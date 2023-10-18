Report: Conor McGregor will not face charges over NBA finals sexual assault allegation

NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor looks on during the first half in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Miami Kaseya Center Florida USA. | Rich Storry / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Conor McGregor was accused of sexual assault earlier this year

Conor McGregor was facing a serious sexual assault allegation earlier this year. The ex-UFC champion was one of the most prominent spectators at Game 4 of the NBA finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center in Miami, where he was accused of ‘violently‘ sexually assaulting a woman in a bathroom. In a letter from her attorney, the accuser alleged that she was separated from her friend and forced into a bathroom where McGregor was waiting. Once inside, she alleged McGregor ‘aggressively kissed‘ and tried forcing himself on her before she escaped after elbowing him repeatedly. The UFC superstar and his legal team were quick to deny the allegation.

After news of the accusations became public, CCTV footage of McGregor and the accuser entering a bathroom for nearly five minutes on the night of the alleged assault was released. There was also footage of them at a club in the Kaseya Center until they separated at the end of the night. A few days after, the Miami Police Department announced it was investigating the sexual assault allegation against McGregor.

After investigation concluded, Conor McGregor will not be charged

Several months after the investigation into Conor McGregor started, it has ended. On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported that prosecutors would not move forward with charges against the Irishman, as there was ‘insufficient evidence‘ and ‘contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses‘ to prove beyond a reasonable doubt he sexually assaulted the woman. In a close out memo, prosecutors revealed they interviewed a bathroom attendant, who said he “did not hear any signs of distress or sounds that would corroborate that whatever was occurring was not consensual. Investigators also interviewed the aforementioned friend of the accuser, who said there was no mention of the alleged sexual assault.

Prosecutors also noted what the accuser said to detectives when she was interviewed for the investigation. Per the close out memo, she asked them if McGregor “would like to ‘settle’ or ‘pay her off’ if she did not pursue charges“ against him.

“In light of the above facts and circumstances, the State would not be able to satisfy its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.“

An attorney for McGregor, Barbara Llanes of Gelber Schachter & Greenberg, has since responded to the end of the investigation.

“After a thorough investigation, including a review of videos and interviews with eyewitnesses, the authorities have concluded that there is no case to pursue against my client, Conor McGregor,” said Llanes in a statement to TMZ Sports. “On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over.”

McGregor‘s UFC return in 2024

Conor McGregor has sat on the sidelines since suffering a broken leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 over two years ago. The 35-year-old has since revealed his return to the Octagon is imminent, as he re-entered the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool.

“Find my targets,“ wrote McGregor on Instagram recently. “Hit them. —— the consequences. You’re going down. This is fighting. Sparring day with slick Nikolay Grozdev. Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella. “Submitted my stuff to [Jeff] Novitzky. Ball rolling ⚽️ see you soon you little light work b—h.”

After coaching the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter together, McGregor is set to face Michael Chandler in his return.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author