UFC fighter paying boxer to KO alleged wife-stealing rival

This former UFC title contender found a round about way to kick a rival's ass.

By: Anton Tabuena | 3 hours ago
UFC fighter paying boxer to KO alleged wife-stealing rival
UFC fighter Tim Elliott. - Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire / IMAGO | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire / IMAGO, IMAGO

While he has found success in the UFC cage, Tim Elliott has had a rough stretch outside of it in the last couple of years.

The former flyweight title contender has been looking to craft a new path back to the top of the division with a new coach, a new corner, and a new support system. Fans don’t have to go far to find the reason why.

Tim Elliott aired dirty laundry on affair, UFC love triangle

“There is no overstating all that Gina Mazany has meant to his corner as well,” Jon Anik said during one of Elliott’s recent fights. “I mean James Krause gets the lion’s share of the credit and deserves a lot of it, but Gina has been a stabilizing force.”

Last May, Elliott aired some dirty laundry about an ugly affair between fellow UFC vets. He claimed that his ex-wife, UFC vet Gina Mazany had been cheating on him with his teammate Kevin Croom, including during their wedding night.

“You want to see something gross? This is my ‘wife’ reading vows to my daughter on our ‘wedding’ night! The guy holding the microphone was my ‘friend/teammate’,” Elliott posted in a since deleted tweet about Croom and Mazany. “My wife cheated on me with this guy the same night! and they have had a relationship our entire ‘marriage.'”

To add to that, his head coach James Krause also can’t coach anymore due to a gambling scandal, forcing Elliott to make massive changes in his life recently.

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Smolka vs Elliott, Apr 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Tim Elliott (Blue Gloves) reacts to fight against Louis Smolka (Red Gloves) during UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports, 15.04.2017 17:18:59, 10014306, UFC Fight Night, Tim Elliott, Sprint Center, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 10014306
Tim Elliott will no longer have James Krause in his corner | Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Tim Elliott wants secondhand revenge over former teammate

Tim Elliott has since announced that he is sponsoring his first fighter ever: Tony Soto, who is 2-0 in pro boxing and 5-0 in bareknuckle boxing. Why is he paying to help him get a “knock out” at BKFC 52? Well, Elliott admits it’s about getting some secondhand revenge, as Soto is lined up to face Kevin Croom next.

BKFC 52 happens on October 20, with Croom vs Soto happening on the co-main event.

Tim Elliott returns to action at UFC 294

Apart from paying someone with goals of getting his former friend KO’d, Tim Elliott is also in the middle of preparations for another pretty tough fight of his own. Elliott is booked for UFC 294 this weekend, and is set to face unbeaten top prospect Muhammad Mokaev, who is currently a sizable favorite at -500.

UFC 294 will be topped by two really good matchups that the UFC salvaged at the very last minute in Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman.

June 3, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV - June 3: Tim Elliott and Victor Altamirano compete in a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night - Vegas 74- Kara-France vs Albazi on June 3, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States - ZUMAp175 20230603_zsa_p175_127
Tim Elliott’s last fight was a win over Victor Altamirano at UFC Vegas 74 on June 3, 2023. | LouisxGrasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

