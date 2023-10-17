Jake Paul reacts to Prime Card results: ‘Good always beats evil’

Jake Paul. - Ivy Ceballo / ZUMA Wire / IMAGO | IvyxCeballo / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card went down this past Saturday with an incredible amount of sizzle, but not a lot of steak – at least when it came to the double-billed main events. In the penultimate fight of the night Logan Paul did his best to pull Dillon Danis into a fight, but ultimately failed when the grappler went for a takedown to earn a well deserved DQ. In the last fight, KSI showed zero boxing acumen, athleticism or grit in a boring loss to Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul mocks Danis for performance at Misfits Boxing’s The Prime Card

Jake Paul was in attendance at The Prime Card, to watch his brother (and perhaps scout for his next opponent). ‘

The Problem Child’ has always marketed himself as one of the more serious pugilists in this golden generation of social media boxing hobbyists. So as an authority on cross-over boxing, Paul had a lot to say about KSI and Dillon Danis’ performances on Saturday. And none of it was positive.

Jake Paul discusses Misfits Boxing: The Prime Card.

“Wow, what an amazing night. I’m so proud of Logan,” said Paul. “Dillon is such an ‘L’ man. It’s such an ‘L’. What an embarrassing person. Probably the worst fighter I’ve ever seen in my entire life. He talked all that s*** and didn’t back it up whatsoever. Now he has to go back to real life and It’s funny because he tried to do jiu-jitsu and wrestling and all these things and Logan stopped him. So Logan won the MMA fight, too. But I’m so happy for my brother.”

Paul then touched on the big story that emerged heading into the fight, that Danis had been served with a lawsuit and a protective order by Logan Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal. Her lawsuit alleges that Danis used stolen data to attempt to humiliate her online.

“Remember, good always beats evil,” said Paul. “People can go online, cyber-bully, troll, use memes, but when it comes to real life; facing those words and backing them up, s*** changes.”

“If you’re getting cyber-bullied out there,” stay strong, he continued. “Seriously, stay strong. Because good always beats evil and we saw that tonight with Logan and Nina [Agdal] and that whole situation and kudos to Nina for staying strong throughout and being a powerful woman. Shout out to all the women in this world. Y’all the f****** best… And as men we should have nothing but the utmost respect and protect women at all costs and that’s what Logan did tonight.”

Jake Paul: KSI ‘disintegrated’ after Fury loss

“And to see KSI just disintegrating, acting like the sorest loser in the world,” Jake Paul said when discussing KSI’s loss to Tommy Fury. “I knew that, I expected that. This kid’s ego is out of control. Kicking the screens, crying, stuttering, asking for an appeal. This guy is 30-years-old acting like this.”

“Take it like a man,” he continued. “Don’t be a sore loser. You lost. Tommy had a point deducted and you still lost. But I wasn’t impressed with either man. Tommy fought way better against me. He came in more prepared. Tonight he was flat-footed, kind of awkward. And KSI was good for one round, the first round, and was tired after that.”

Paul then said that he was still hoping for fights with both KSI and Fury in the future.

“But I still want to decapitate KSI. We have to finish what we started and the Tommy Fury rematch is right there. Tommy’s going to want that payday.

“But knowing where I’m going, my improvement, my new team that I have, my new mindset and elevating every single day in the boxing gym, from what I saw in Tommy, I know in the rematch I’m going to beat that guy. I’m going to show ya’ll how to take a loss, come back, win against Nate Diaz, and then win again when it’s time to put it all on the line. Respect to Tommy for remaining undefeated, 10-0, and I’m excited to run that back.”

Misfits Boxing has big PPV success

Regardless with how poor the action was in the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis and KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight, Misfits Boxing’s The Prime Card seems to have made bank at the box office.

The event reportedly did 1.3 million pay-per-view sales. That figure would make The Prime Card one of the most purchased combat sports pay-per-views ever. Other PPVs that have sold 1.3 million buys include Canelo Alvarez’s first fight with Gennady Golovkin, UFC 100 and UFC 205: McGregor vs. Alvarez.

The success of the event guarantees that Misfits Boxing, and cross-over boxing in general, is here to stay.

