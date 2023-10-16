UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2: Live streams, fight card, start time

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 headlines Saturday's UFC 294 live mma fight card | IMAGO/AAP/xRICHARDxWAINWRIGHTx

Preview

Following a set of high-profile replacements, the UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 live mma fight card is set to take flight this Saturday (October 21st) from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Instead of a rematch with Charles Oliveira, the UFC’s lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, will run it back with the promotion’s featherweight king, Alexander Volkanovski. For the UFC 294 co-main event, instead of Khamzat Chimaev facing off with the polarizing Paulo Costa, he’ll welcome former welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman, up to 185-pounds. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 10:00 am ET.

I’m just going to come right out and say it. Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 is the rematch that most fans would rather see anyway. No disrespect to Oliveira, but he was submitted by Islam while Volkanovski actually made it debatable. This is what should have been booked to begin with, in my honest opinion. The short-notice nature is unfortunate for such a high-stakes rematch, but if anyone can rise to the occasion, it’s Volkanovski.

Former UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, will be making his middleweight debut in short notice fashion against Khamzat Chimaev. It really doesn’t get much more difficult than that. As for Chimaev, he doesn’t have to combat the 170-pound weight cut, so there shouldn’t be any drama there. I’m curious to see what the size discrepancy will be here. If Usman is giving up some meaningful size, that could easily complicate things for him in the grappling department. I know I’m hoping for some wicked scrambles.

Speaking of scrambles, the UFC 294 preliminary card is getting longtime MMA veteran Tim Elliott taking on undefeated 23-year-old prospect, Muhammad Mokaev. Also on the undercard, another prospect in Javid Basharat meets the ever-gritty Victor Henry. Back up on the PPV main card, Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker should provide some light heavyweight fireworks.

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 Full fight card

Main card

– Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Lightweight Title

– Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Middleweight

– Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker: Light Heavyweight

– Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves: Middleweight

– Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov: Bantamweight

Prelims

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 takes place on October 21st, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main event starts at 2 p.m. ET. The preliminary card begins at 10 a.m. ET, and that includes any early prelims.

Tickets

If you just so happen to be out in the U.A.E and want to witness UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here.

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

What comes after UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2?

The next event after UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 is UFC Fight Night: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis, and this event will happen in two weeks on November 4th from the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Headlining that card will be a clash of styles when grappling ace Jailton Almeida collides with KO artist Derrick Lewis.

