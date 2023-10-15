Tim Tszyu beats Brian Mendoza: Results, video, fight card, start time, live stream

Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza fight poster | Credit: Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Following his promotion from interim to full WBO super welterweight champion, Tim Tszyu is set for his first defense tonight. The ‘Soul Taker’ faces a fellow champion in Brian Mendoza. Tszyu comes into the fight fresh off of two consecutive KOs of Tony Harrison and Carlos Ocampo. Should he get through Mendoza, the 28-year-old hopes to finally set up a fight with Jermell Charlo next.

“Mendoza first and then mega-fights,” said Tszyu in an interview with Anson Wainwright of The Ring. “Who knows how long that bloke Charlo is going to need to take this time after that performance [against Canelo Alvarez], but knowing him it’ll be another 12 months and I’m not waiting around. Titles will come but I want the big names on my resume. I’m not waiting for anyone.”

As for Mendoza, he is on a three-fight win steak that includes a ‘KO of the Year’ contender against Sebastian Fundora this past April. ‘La Bala’ captured the interim WBC super welterweight championship with that win.

Tonight’s Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza full fight card and main card results

Main card

– Tim Tszyu (23-0) 🇦🇺 def. Brian Mendoza (22-2) 🇺🇸 by decision; super welterweight

Mendoza ate TRIPLE right uppercuts from @Tim_Tszyu and somehow stayed up 😱#TszyuMendoza pic.twitter.com/Bi8ea9rFtc — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 15, 2023

– Sam Goodman (15-0) 🇦🇺 def. Miguel Flores (25-4-1) 🇲🇽 by unanimous decision (118-107, 120-105, 120-105) ; featherweight

Prelims

Tim Tszyu after he beat Carlos Ocampo. IMAGO/AAP/Darren England

Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza goes down tonight (Saturday, Oct. 14), live from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. The main portion of the event starts at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT, with ringwalks for Tszyu vs. Mendoza expected around 12 a.m. ET | 9 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza here.

Live streams

Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza airs on Showtime for US viewers. Fox Sports and Kayo has the fight for Australian viewers.

