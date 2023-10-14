UFC Fight Night: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza: Live results, streams and open thread

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza headlines tonight's live UFC fight night mma card | IMAGO/USA TODAY Network/xJasonxdaxSilvax

Join us as we cover UFC Fight Night: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza, which is happening tonight (October 14th) from the good ol’ APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The marquee matchup for the evening will involve perennially ranked featherweight, Edson Barboza, colliding with the UFC’s #11 ranked 145-pounder, Sodiq Yusuff. These are two of the most dangerous strikers in the division, and there’s potential here for an all-time classic. The start time for this fight card is 4pm ET/1pm PT.

Barboza has built his entire career around a venomous Muay Thai style that has produced explosive finish, after explosive finish. You name it, Edson has ended a UFC fight with it. TKO via leg kicks, you say? Check! (pun intended). Body kick? Check! Wheel kick? Ah, poor Terry Etim. The dude stopped both Beneil Dariush and Billy Quarantillo with respective flying knees. He toppled Dan Hooker with a body punch, and stopped Shane Burgos with a right hook upstairs that caused that weird delay in the KO. That doesn’t even cover the wars he’s been in.

Yusuff doesn’t have the same body of work as Barboza, especially in terms of UFC fights… at least not yet. ‘Super’ Sodiq showed up on the UFC scene with a polished pressure striking game, that resembles more of a Dutch kickboxing style more so than Muay Thai. He likes to walk down his opposition, and has been willing to take one in order to give one of his own. That has gotten him into trouble before, but Yusuff did an exceptional job of throttling his aggression in his victory over the crafty veteran Alex Caceres. After that, Yusuff strangled Don Shainis in 30-seconds, so Edson also needs to make sure he protects his neck.

The co-main event for this UFC fight night includes the promotion’s #9 rated flyweight, Jennifer Maia, dancing with the #11 rated, Viviane Araujo. The People’s co-main event is happening right before that when the UFC’s #13 ranked bantamweight, Jonathan Martinez, gets busy with the equally wicked #14 ranked, Adrian Yanez. Talk about an obvious banger! This delectable pairing is also my personal prediction for Fight of the Night honors.

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza takes place on October 14th, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.

