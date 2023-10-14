Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate- Misfits Boxing Prime Card: Brazilian comedian suffers first professional loss

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/ Danilo Fernandes

Whindersson Nunes is clearly the A-Side here as he was once declared the second most popular social media influencer in the world. Not to mention that he managed to do pretty well against a decorated pro boxer (and former champion) named Acelino “Popo” Freitas. That contest would end up going to a draw. The Brazilian social media superstar wound up losing his latest fight against King Kenny this past July, his first loss, making his official tally 2-1-1.

Nunes’ opponent, Nathan Tenner Bartling aka My Mate Nate, is also a social media star with 13 million Youtube subscribers. The American, now living in Thailand, has a 3-1 record. Known almost exclusively for being a prankster in his videos, the Youtuber put out an hour long documentary yesterday that already has nearly 400K views. He’s got a tall order in front of him, but should he win, he’ll have bested one of the most popular influencers on the planet.

The weigh-ins saw Whindersson Nunes hit the scales at 174.8 lbs while My Mate Nate came in at 173.5 lbs. Now, it’s time to get down to brass tacks. In the immortal words of the great Al Bundy (who once scored four touchdowns in a single game), Let’s rock!

Round 1

My Mate Nate with a left straight. Left by Nate lands. Nunes with a left to the body. Nate with a double left jab. Whindersson Nunes with a left to the body. Nice left clips Nunes. Double left by Nate. Left lands for Nunes. Three-punch combo defended by Nunes.

Nate with a left. Good left from Nate. Nunes defending well but not throwing much. Big right to the body by Nunes, then a left to the body. Left for Nate. Big one-two lands on Nunes’ chin. Nunes whiffs on a body shot. Left lands for Nate as the round ends.

Round 2

Straight left parts the guard of Nunes. Straight left for Nate. Nice body combination by Nate. Nunes eats three straights in a row. He’s blocking less now. Nice combo to the body by Nunes. Nate whiffs on an overhand right but goes immediately to the body with success.

Big combo to the body by Nunes. They tie up. Right straight glances off Nunes’ shoulder. Nate with a three punch combo followed by a left hook. Nate whiffs on a left overhand. Nunes with a short left hook. Round over.

Round 3

Nate with a nice straight left. Nunes responds with a left of his own. Nice flurry by Nunes to the body. Nate measuring Nunes then throwing his right. Big uppercut by Nate finds its mark. Straight left to the body by Nunes.

Big body flurry by Nunes is clearly affecting Nate. Nate with a short left to the body. Nunes pawing with a left up top but both men are starting to tire now. Nunes whiffs on a left uppercut. Nice right lands for Nate. Quick left by Nate.

Nate whiffs on another uppercut. Nunes with a left up top. Nate gets a short left in as the bell sounds.

Round 4

Nate with a straight left is answered by Nunes with a left of his own. Nunes with a left to the body. Nate with a short right to the chin of Nunes. They tie up. Nate throwing the jab up top with very little force.

Nunes pins him in the corner and uncorks a nice combo. Nate is landing at will but with nothing on them. Nunes with a huge right that woke Nate up. Big right to the body by Nunes. They tie up. Pawing jab by Nate. Left to the body by Nunes. Nice left by Nunes. Nunes sticking the jab as the bell sounds.

Official Decision

My Mate Nate 🇺🇸 def. Whindersson Nunes 🇧🇷 via unanimous decision (40-36×3); light heavyweight

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card went down on Saturday, October 14, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

