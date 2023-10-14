Wassabi & NichLMAO vs. Los Pineda Coladas – Misfits Boxing Prime Card: Live play-by-play stream, results and highlights for tonight

IMAGO/Avalon.red

If you were thinking to yourself that there just isn’t enough action in a boxing match—celebrity, crossover or otherwise, have I got something to tell you about. Today’s Misfits card will be featuring a tag team match! This isn’t the first one for the Misfits promotion, either. Back at MF & DAZN: X Series 005, we were able to see the debut of their tag series.

Now, the title is up for grabs and Nichlmao and Alex Wassabi are set to take on Luis Pineda and BDave for the gold. Pineda and BDave have already competed in the aforementioned X Series 005 against Anthony Vargas & Ice Poseidon, and ended up leaving victorious against the pair.

Nichlmao aka Nicholai Perrett is a Singaporean Youtube and TikTok influencer and more recently, a crossover boxer. He has 26M+ subscribers on Youtube and 11M+ followers on TikTok. In March, he made his pro debut against Jay Swingler, losing via majority decision. That loss wouldn’t keep him down for long, though.

Nichlmao would go on to win the promotion’s first survivor series boxing tag bout. He faced Swarmz, BDave and Ryan Johnston and would have his arm raised in victory over the other three men with a score of 117 points.

Alex Wassabi is an American influencer and crossover boxer. He was supposed to box KSI last August but wasn’t cleared from a concussion so the match was called off. Currently, Wassabi is undefeated, holding wins over Deji and Ian Jomha.

Nichlmao and Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Pineda and BDave

Wassabi & NichLMAO vs. Los Pineda Coladas live play-by-play

Round 1

BDave with a big left then a combo. Nichlmao swings big and flurries in the corner. BDave out, Pineda in. Nichlmao with a left to the body. Pineda with a left straight. Nichlmao with a body shot. The clinch up. Wassabi in. Wassabi with a big right that puts Pineda down. Pineda beats the count.

Pineda tags out, BDave in. BDave immediately clinches up. Piston jab from Wassabi. They clinch up and tumble to the ground. BDave with a big combo that drops Wassabi. Wassabi beats the count. Pineda in for BDave. Nichlmao with a wild right and a flurry, Pineda with a left-right that just misses. Round over.

Round 2

Pineda and Nichlmao back at it. Big left-right by Pineda snaps Nichlmao’s head back. They clinch up. Pineda out, BDave in. Wassabi in. BDave immediately catches Wassabi. Wassabi goes down again. Wassabi argues with the ref.

Wassabi with a headlock. Good combo from Wassabi but BDave gets in a right. Wassabi with a big right. Wassabi out, BDave out. Nichlmao with a pawing left hjab. They clinch up. Wassabi back in. Wassabi with a left to the body. Pineda ties him up. Wassabi with a good left. They tie up again. Wassabi with a quick left to the body as the bell sounds.

Round 3

Nice right from Pineda makes its mark on Wassabi. Left from Pineda lands. They tie up in the corner. Wassabi out, Nichlmao in. BDave in. BDave spears him in the corner. Nice uppercut from Nichlmao. Nichlmao with a huge left to the body.

Pineda swinging wildly, lands a big right. Pineda with a shot to the back of the head. Wassabi back in. Pineda with a straight left. Wassabi with a one-two. Big flurry followed by a right sends Pineda to tag in BDave. Wassabi catches BDave with a combo. They tie up.

Wassabi with another flurry. Nichlmao in, Pineda in just as the bell sounds.

Round 4

Pineda in, Nichlmao in. Left from Pineda. Big right lands for Pineda. Nice right from Nichlmao. Pineda with a left and they tie up. Right straight from Pineda. Nichlmao swinging wildly but not landing. Wassabi in. BDave in. Wassabi lands a straightlefdt. BDave with an overhand right. Nice flurry from BDave. Pineda in.

Wassabi with a left to the body. Nice left from Pineda lands. They tie up. Nichlmao in. Pineda with a left to the body. Nichlmao with an overhand right. Good combo to the body by Nichlmao followed by a nice right. BDave in. Douyble left for BDave. Bdave with a big flurry that stuns Niclmao as the bell sounds.

Official Decision

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi 🇺🇸 and NichLmao 🇸🇬) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda 🇲🇽 and BDave 🇺🇸) goes to a split draw (39-37, 39-37, 38-38); light heavyweight

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card goes down on tonight, October 14, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for KSI vs. Fury are scheduled for 11:30 p.m. locally, or 6:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 p.m. PT.

Live streams

You can purchase Misfits Boxing The Prime Card on DAZN, which has this pay-per-view priced at $54.99 USD or $19.99 GBP. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 per month.

