Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis – Misfits Boxing Prime Card: Live play-by-play stream, results and highlights for tonight

This bout has been creating all the buzz for the last several weeks. From the moment it was announced, special rules were put in place to keep Danis from pulling out of the fight, as he is known to do, even citing a lack of preparation in one instance. Should he withdraw from the fight, he will have to cough up $100,000 as a penalty.

Danis would go on to start a harassment campaign with Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal. With his target firmly affixed to her, he posted private photos and videos that had been hacked from her phone. She, in return, filed for a restraining order and launched a lawsuit against him. Fast forward to the weigh-ins where Danis would crack Logan on the head with a microphone during a wild scuffle onstage.

As far as the official particulars, Danis is a decorated jiujitsu player and two-time MMA fighter (both MMA contests were wins). Logan Paul has done celebrity boxing and wrestles for the WWE. And should Danis end up unable or unwilling to compete, former UFC bad boy and current BKFC star Mike Perry will be serving as backup, so a fight will go on, no matter what.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live play-by-play

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card quick results

Main card

Prelims

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card goes down tonight, October 14, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for KSI vs. Fury are scheduled for 11:30 p.m. locally, or 6:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 p.m. PT.

Live streams

You can purchase Misfits Boxing The Prime Card on DAZN, which has this pay-per-view priced at $54.99 USD or $19.99 GBP. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 per month.

