KSI vs. Tommy Fury – Misfits Boxing Prime Card: Live play-by-play stream, results and highlights for tonight

KSI and Tommy Fury are set to throw dukes tonight in the main event, and there’s been a ton of fireworks in the leadup. At the press conference a couple days ago, John Fury, father of Tommy, went ballistic and was basically trying to fight everyone. The promotion smartly has an acrylic face off cage to keep the athletes from fighting each other before the event, and John Fury jumped in and was headbutting the panels, punching them, etc.

John Fury tries to get at KSI

As far as the official particulars, KSI has a 4-0-1 record, finishing all of his opponents except Logan Paul, who he defeated via split decision. Even his NC would have been a KO finish were it not turned over thanks to an accidental elbow.

Tommy Fury is a professional boxer and the younger brother of Tyson Fury aka the WBC heavyweight champion of the world. His record stands at a pristine 9-0 with four knockouts. While he started out in traditional boxing circles, this is not his first rodeo with crossover/influencer boxing. He faced Jake Paul earlier this year, defeating him via split decision.

KSI vs. Tommy Fury buildup

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Official Decision

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card quick results

Main card

Prelims

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card goes down on tonight, October 14, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for KSI vs. Fury are scheduled for 11:30 p.m. locally, or 6:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 p.m. PT.

Live streams

You can purchase Misfits Boxing The Prime Card on DAZN, which has this pay-per-view priced at $54.99 USD or $19.99 GBP. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 per month.

