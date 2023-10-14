Subscribe
Celebrity Boxing MF & DAZN: X Series Misfits Boxing Prime Card
Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks – Misfits Boxing Prime Card: Live play-by-play stream, results and highlights for tonight

Join us today for our play-by-play coverage of the Misfits Boxing Prime Card with a lightweight bout between Deen The Great and Walid Sharks.

By: Stephie Haynes | 44 seconds ago
Preview

Nurideen Shahid Shabazz aka Deen The Great is an American Youtube and TikTok star, as well as a freshly turned professional boxer. Currently 3-0, Deen will be meeting Walid in a rematch. For a little context on the first fight, Deen and Walid fought at MF & DAZN X Series 003. Walid was winning, but then got caught. He turned his back to the referee (not knowing the rules) and a TKO was called, despite his protests.

They then fought as teammates (Walid was a late replacement) at X series 008. After beating Yuddy Gang TV and Ayye Pap they immediately started fighting each other. In case you were wondering why these two were even paired up in the first place, that would be down to the rules of the match: No one knew who their tag team partner was going to be, so the bitter rivals turned on each other.

Walid Sharks also has three wins, with his only loss coming at the hands of Deen The Great. Also a social media star, mainly on Instagram and TikTok, the 19-year-old seems to be taking his boxing career seriously, and has kept an active schedule as a result.

Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks live play-by-play

Round 1

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card quick results

Main card

Prelims

  • – Ed Matthews 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 def. Swarmz 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 via KO, round 1 (0:37); light heavyweight
  • – Tempo Arts 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 def. Chase DeMoor 🇺🇸 via split decision (39-37, 37-39, 39-37); heavyweight
  • – Astrid Wett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 def. Alexia Grace 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 via majority decision (28-28, 30-26, 30-26); flyweight
  • – DTG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 def. S-X 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 via KO, round 1 (1:59); heavyweight

Start date and time

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card goes down tonight, October 14, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for KSI vs. Fury are scheduled for 11:30 p.m. locally, or 6:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 p.m. PT.

Live streams

You can purchase Misfits Boxing The Prime Card on DAZN, which has this pay-per-view priced at $54.99 USD or $19.99 GBP. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 per month.

Bloody Elbow Podcast
