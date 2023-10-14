Subscribe
Celebrity Boxing MF & DAZN: X Series Misfits Boxing Prime Card
0

Salt Papi vs. Slim – Misfits Boxing Prime Card: Live play-by-play stream, results and highlights for tonight

Misfits Boxing gold is on the line during The Prime Card, with Slim defending his title versus Salt Papi. Follow the action here tonight.

By: Tim Bissell | 2 hours ago
Salt Papi vs. Slim – Misfits Boxing Prime Card: Live play-by-play stream, results and highlights for tonight

Preview

The Misfits Boxing middleweight title is on the line at The Prime Card with Slim defending his belt against Salt Papi. Both these content creators are rare examples of cross-over boxers who have shown some boxing acumen (Slim more so), so their fight could actually be pleasing on the eye. Slim is 6-0 on this scene with good reach and solid jab. Salt Papi is 3-1 who fights above weight and has a good left hook, but little else.

Check out the play-by-play below to see if Slim can keep his title or if there’s an upset in the works.

Salt Papi vs. Slim live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card quick results

Main card

Prelims

  • Swarmz 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Ryan Taylor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; light heavyweight
  • S-X 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. DTG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; heavyweight
  • Astrid Wett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Alexia Grace 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; flyweight
  • Chase DeMoor 🇺🇸 vs. Tempo Arts 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; heavyweight

Start date and time

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card goes down on tonight, October 14, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for KSI vs. Fury are scheduled for 11:30 p.m. locally, or 6:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 p.m. PT.

Live streams

You can purchase Misfits Boxing The Prime Card on DAZN, which has this pay-per-view priced at $54.99 USD or $19.99 GBP. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 per month.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Misfits Boxing The Prime Card: Fight card, start time, live stream
Misfits Boxing The Prime Card: Fight card, start time, live stream
Kristen King | October 10
Who is Astrid Wett? The OnlyFans star who left Misfits Boxing
Who the fook is Astrid Wett?
Tim Bissell | July 29
Read more stories