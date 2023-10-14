Misfits Boxing Prime Card: Live play-by-play stream, results and highlights

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card Prelims Play-by-Play

Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews live play-by-play

Round 1

Ed Matthews looks very busy with feints, he dances in and throws a big right over the top, brings the left right behind it and it lands clean. Swarmz is laid out. It’s over.

Official Decision

Ed Matthews def. Swarmz via KO, round 1 (0:37).

Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts live play-by-play

Round 1

Chase DeMoor takes the center. Tempo Arts fires a quick jab that backs him up. Tempo Arts fakes a right and then comes back and lands one. DeMoor retreats and then comes with a wild flurry, some of it looks like it landed. Tempo lands a nice body shot, then an overhand right. DeMoor has no guard to speak of. Tempo goes for the body again, landing twice with no reply.

DeMoor lands a nice jab. Tempo continues to work the body, but he leaves his chin out there and DeMoor tags him. Tempo’s hands are very low. DeMoor traps him against the ropes and lands a lot of punches, none looking particularly hard. Tempo fires back with a right hand that backs DeMoor up and forces him to clinch. They are separated.

Tempo lands another big right. DeMoor looks totally drained.

Round 2

Tempo continues to target the body. DeMoor is leaning back when he punches to avoid getting hit, but is getting no power in his punches. Tempo has a bloody nose, but he’s coming forwards and throwing heavy punches. DeMoor lands a good stiff jab. Tempo looking tired now. He keeps throwing at the body. DeMoor gets him trapped against the ropes and throws wild punches, losing his mouth guard in the process. Tempo again targets the body. Pace has dropped off for both men now. Both land at the bell.

Round 3

Both men looking timid in the third. Tempo first to attack, landing a big overhand right. DeMoor is spurred into action and responds with his flailing attack that mostly hits shoulder. Tempo is feigning a right and trying to set something up. He goes body, head, but is too slow to connect on the head shot. Tempo goes down from a push. He tries to bully DeMoor into the corner, but the cardio gap is starting to show here. DeMoor still have some bounce. Though his punches look very light. Tempo still landing with good digs to the body. He’s exhausted, though.

Round 4

Tempo has fallen in love with the body shot, but he can’t throw it hard enough to hurt DeMoor. DeMoor is not landing anything hard, but he looks more active. Tempo is just throwing single shots now. If he’d focused more on the head in early rounds he might have gotten a KO, but he has nothing left in his arms now. Tempo almost sends himself through the ropes on a missed punch. DeMoor pushes Tempo against the ropes and almost sends him back and over. Tempo’s mouth piece comes out again. Tempo is doing more damage to himself on this big swings than his opponent. Fight ends with DeMoor peppering ineffectual shots.

Official Decision

Tempo Arts def. Chase DeMoor via split decision (39-37, 37-39, 39-37).

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace live play-by-play

Round 1

Astrid Wett takes the center and wails with some punches at the taller opponent. Alexia Grace fires back, but no one is landing anything solid yet. Wett lands a solid jab. It’s a more measured pace here than I would have expected. Grace backs Wett into the corner, but Wett circles away and out of trouble. Wett side steps Grace who slips to one knee. The ref is calling it a knockdown, though. Wett looks a little gunshy now as Grace storms forwards. Wett lands some stiff jabs at the end of the round.

Round 2

Grace comes out aggressive in the second. Wett sits down in her stance, though and lands another stiff jab. She’s doing a good job at keeping Grace at range now and avoiding those wild arm punches. Wett also doing a far better job at covering up. Grace has slowed a lot now and she’s a very easy target for Wett’s jab. Grace is very tired and Wett is able to step in and land that jab at will now.

Round 3

Grace starts off aggressively again, storming forwards and winging punches, but Wett is catching her when she comes in and is covering up and not letting anything through. Wett seems tired too and is letting Grace fire away with lots of punches, they aren’t landing but the commentary team are liking it. Wett gets some separation and is again landing on Grace when she comes forwards. Some of these jabs are moving Grace back. Fight ends. Grace was the busier, but Wett landed the far harder and better shots.

Official Decision

Astrid Wett def. Alexia Grace via majority decision (28-28, 30-26, 30-26). This commentary team knows nothing.

S-X vs. DTG live play-by-play

Round 1

S-X comes out and eats a jab. They separate, DTG changes levels and pushes S-X back to the ropes. He ducks some punches and then responds with a right hook that lands. S-X throwing jabs, but DTG ducking under. DTG puts his lead hand in S-X’s face and comes over the top with a right that wobbles him. Chases him back and lands another big overhand right. S-X on his bike now. DTG stalking forwards, ducking under jabs and firing back with hard hooks. He lands a stiff two punch combo and S-X is turning away. He doesn’t want any of this. The referee stops it.

Official Decision

DTG wins by KO, round 1 (1:59).

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card goes down on Saturday, October 14, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for KSI vs. Fury are scheduled for 11:30 p.m. locally, or 6:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 p.m. PT.

Live streams

You can purchase Misfits Boxing The Prime Card on DAZN, which has this pay-per-view priced at $54.99 USD or $19.99 GBP. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 per month.

