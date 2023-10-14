Subscribe
Celebrity Boxing MF & DAZN: X Series Misfits Boxing Prime Card
Misfits Boxing The Prime Card: Live streams, fight card, start time, results and highlights

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card: KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis is live tonight. Follow all the action here.

By: Nate Wilcox | 4 seconds ago
Misfits Boxing The Prime Card: Live streams, fight card, start time, results and highlights
The Misfits Boxing Prime Card poster | Credit: Misfits Boxing

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card is live tonight! KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis (or Mike Perry) goes down shortly in Manchester, England. Misfits Boxing has risen above the competition to become the premier cross-over boxing spectacle on the planet and this is the biggest card they have ever put on. KSI and Logan Paul are two of the most popular stars around whose fandoms dwarf any MMA fighter that has ever existed (and maybe even the sport itself).

On The Prime Card, KSI will be facing Tommy Fury, who is most known for humbling Jake Paul and giving him his first loss. Logan Paul will be facing off with Dillon Danis, who spent the lead-up to this fight getting sued by Paul’s fiance. Other big match-ups on the card include Misfits Boxing favourites Salt Papi, Slim, Deen the Great and Walid Sharks. There’s also TikTok and Instagram stars with literally tens of millions of followers Wassabi and NichLMAO teaming up in tag team boxing to fight BDave and Luis Alcaraz Pineda).

This is your place for all the highlights and results as the Prime Card rolls on.

Misfits Boxing: The Prime Card Results and Highlights

Main card

KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Salt Papi 🇵🇭 vs. Slim Albaher

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

Anthony Taylor def King Kenny via unanimous decision (49-45×3)

My Mate Nate def. Whindersson Nunes via unanmious decision (40-36×3)

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi and NichLmao) vs Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda and BDave) split draw (39-37, 37-39, 38-38 )

Prelims

Ed Mathews def Swarmz via KO, round 1 (0:37)

DTG def. S-X via by KO, round 1 (1:59).

Astrid Wett def. Alexia Grace  via split decision (28-28, 30-26, 30-26)

Tempo Arts  def. Chase DeMoor via split decision (39-37, 37-39, 39-37)

Who is Astrid Wett? The OnlyFans star who left Misfits Boxing

Start date and time

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card goes down tonight, October 14, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for KSI vs. Fury are scheduled for 11:30 p.m. locally, or 6:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 p.m. PT.

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 31, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; American YouTuber Logan Paul and British YouTuber KSI, both cruiserweight professional boxers, pose for photos in the dugout prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles Dodger Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20230331_gav_aj4_129
Logan Paul and KSI. IMAGO/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

The Prime Card prelims free live stream

