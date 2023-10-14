Misfits Boxing The Prime Card: Live streams, fight card, start time, results and highlights

The Misfits Boxing Prime Card poster | Credit: Misfits Boxing

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card is live tonight! KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis (or Mike Perry) goes down shortly in Manchester, England. Misfits Boxing has risen above the competition to become the premier cross-over boxing spectacle on the planet and this is the biggest card they have ever put on. KSI and Logan Paul are two of the most popular stars around whose fandoms dwarf any MMA fighter that has ever existed (and maybe even the sport itself).

On The Prime Card, KSI will be facing Tommy Fury, who is most known for humbling Jake Paul and giving him his first loss. Logan Paul will be facing off with Dillon Danis, who spent the lead-up to this fight getting sued by Paul’s fiance. Other big match-ups on the card include Misfits Boxing favourites Salt Papi, Slim, Deen the Great and Walid Sharks. There’s also TikTok and Instagram stars with literally tens of millions of followers Wassabi and NichLMAO teaming up in tag team boxing to fight BDave and Luis Alcaraz Pineda).

This is your place for all the highlights and results as the Prime Card rolls on.

Misfits Boxing: The Prime Card Results and Highlights

Main card

KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

There was only gonna be one answer for @KSI! 🗣



Watch the Prime Card countdown show ➡️ https://t.co/9F7BnhYEVt#XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv pic.twitter.com/yFPSBbq03q — DAZN Boxing | Buy #KSIFury & #PaulDanis on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 14, 2023

Anthony Taylor def King Kenny via unanimous decision (49-45×3)

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi and NichLmao) vs Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda and BDave) split draw (39-37, 37-39, 38-38 )

Prelims

Ed Mathews def Swarmz via KO, round 1 (0:37)

30 seconds was all it took 😱 Prelims ended with a bang.🔥🥊 Make sure you catch the PPV on https://t.co/DbzQcSUCZ4#XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 pic.twitter.com/68QfUs33Lq October 14, 2023

Right Hand to the Temple puts out Swarmz 😱‼️



20 seconds into the 1st Round 🤯 #MisfitsPrimeCard pic.twitter.com/kqOr9SH4gS — Lezra Gomez (@lezramgomez) October 14, 2023

DTG def. S-X via by KO, round 1 (1:59).

😤 @dtgyeahyeah was on full hunting mode. What a start to the PRIME CARD.



Watch the Prime Card countdown show ➡️ https://t.co/9F7BnhYEVt#XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv pic.twitter.com/BtkwuWlvQB — DAZN Boxing | Buy #KSIFury & #PaulDanis on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 14, 2023

Astrid Wett def. Alexia Grace via split decision (28-28, 30-26, 30-26)

Tempo Arts def. Chase DeMoor via split decision (39-37, 37-39, 39-37)

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card goes down tonight, October 14, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for KSI vs. Fury are scheduled for 11:30 p.m. locally, or 6:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 p.m. PT.

Logan Paul and KSI. IMAGO/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

The Prime Card prelims free live stream

