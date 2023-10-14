Free Live Stream: Misfits Boxing The Prime Card prelims

Jump to
Misfits Boxing The Prime Card is live tonight from Manchester, England. There KSI, Logan Paul, Wassabi, NichLMAO, King Kenny, Whindersson Nunes and many more social media favourites will hit the ring and thrown down. Before the main event starts on DAZN there will be a free live stream featuring the countdown show and prelim matches. You can watch that all here.
Misfits Boxing The Prime Card Free live stream
Start date and time
Misfits Boxing The Prime Card goes down tonight, October 14, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for KSI vs. Fury are scheduled for 11:30 p.m. locally, or 6:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 p.m. PT.
Misfits Boxing The Prime Card full fight card
Main card
- – KSI 🏴 vs. Tommy Fury 🏴; cruiserweight
- – Logan Paul 🇺🇸 vs. Dillon Danis 🇺🇸; bridgerweight
- – Salt Papi 🇵🇭 vs. Slim Albaher 🇺🇸; middleweight
- – Deen the Great 🇺🇸 vs. Walid Sharks 🇮🇶; lightweight
- – King Kenny 🏴 vs. Anthony Taylor 🇺🇸; light heavyweight
- – Whindersson Nunes 🇧🇷 vs. My Mate Nate 🇺🇸; light heavyweight
- – Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi 🇺🇸 and NichLmao 🇸🇬) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda 🇲🇽 and BDave 🇺🇸); light heavyweight
Prelims
- – Swarmz 🏴 vs. Ryan Taylor 🏴; light heavyweight
- – S-X 🏴 vs. DTG 🏴; heavyweight
- – Astrid Wett 🏴 vs. Alexia Grace 🏴; flyweight
- – Chase DeMoor 🇺🇸 vs. Tempo Arts 🏴; heavyweight
