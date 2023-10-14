Subscribe
Celebrity Boxing MF & DAZN: X Series Misfits Boxing Prime Card
0

Free Live Stream: Misfits Boxing The Prime Card prelims

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card is live now. You can watch a free live stream of tonight's prelims right here with Astrid Wett taking on Alexia Grace.

By: Tim Bissell | 2 hours ago
Misfits Boxing The Prime Card is live tonight from Manchester, England. There KSI, Logan Paul, Wassabi, NichLMAO, King Kenny, Whindersson Nunes and many more social media favourites will hit the ring and thrown down. Before the main event starts on DAZN there will be a free live stream featuring the countdown show and prelim matches. You can watch that all here.

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card Free live stream

Start date and time

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card goes down tonight, October 14, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for KSI vs. Fury are scheduled for 11:30 p.m. locally, or 6:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 p.m. PT.

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card full fight card

Main card

Prelims

  • Swarmz 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Ryan Taylor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; light heavyweight
  • S-X 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. DTG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; heavyweight
  • Astrid Wett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Alexia Grace 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; flyweight
  • Chase DeMoor 🇺🇸 vs. Tempo Arts 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; heavyweight
MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 31, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; American YouTuber Logan Paul and British YouTuber KSI, both cruiserweight professional boxers, pose for photos in the dugout prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles Dodger Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20230331_gav_aj4_129
Logan Paul and KSI. IMAGO/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

Bloody Elbow Podcast
