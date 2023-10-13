Subscribe
Celebrity Boxing MF & DAZN: X Series Misfits Boxing Prime Card
0

Misfits Boxing: The Prime Card weigh-ins results & video

Before Misfits Boxing The Prime Card goes live on Saturday, we have the weigh-ins live right now! Check out the cross-over stars on the scales and see if everyone showed up.

By: Tim Bissell | 6 hours ago
Misfits Boxing: The Prime Card weigh-ins results & video
IMAGO/UPI Photo

Misfits Boxing Prime Card is this Saturday

Misfits Boxing is back this weekend with The Prime Card. The event will boast the most star-studded line-up Misfits has generated to date. KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis (or Mike Perry) serve as double main events. There’s also Wassabi and NichLMAO vs. Los Pineda Coladas and Salt Papi vs. Slim and a host of other fights including Misfits regulars, all who have bigger social media followings than 99% of legitimate combat sports athletes.

Before they can fight, though, they have to weigh-in.

Live weigh-in stream

The live weigh-in s for Misfits Boxing The Prime Card are love now Friday, October 13 at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch those below (and see if Danis shows up).

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card weigh-in results

Main card

  • – KSI 181.3 lbs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Tommy Fury 182.6 lbs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; cruiserweight
  • – Logan Paul 194.4 lbs 🇺🇸 vs. Dillon Danis 195 lbs 🇺🇸; cruiserweight
  • Salt Papi 161.9 lbs 🇵🇭 vs. Slim Albaher 163.5 lbs 🇺🇸; middleweight
  • Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi 163.9 lbs 🇺🇸 and NichLmao 164.4 lbs 🇸🇬) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda 164.4 lbs🇲🇽 and BDave 164.7 lbs 🇺🇸); light heavyweight

Prelims

  • Swarmz 171 lbs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Ed Matthews 164.1 lbs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; light heavyweight
  • S-X 212 lbs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. DTG 217.8 lbs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; heavyweight
  • Astrid Wett 112.2 lbs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Alexia Grace 110.5 lbs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; flyweight
The Misfits Boxing Prime Card poster.
The Misfits Boxing Prime Card poster | Credit: Misfits Boxing

How to watch

You can purchase Misfits Boxing The Prime Card on DAZN, which has this pay-per-view priced at $54.99 USD or $19.99 GBP. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 per month.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
Thanks June!

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA, wrestling, BJJ and, yes Celebrity Boxing, coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Misfits Boxing The Prime Card: Fight card, start time, live stream
Misfits Boxing The Prime Card: Fight card, start time, live stream
Kristen King | October 10
Who is Astrid Wett? The OnlyFans star who left Misfits Boxing
Who the fook is Astrid Wett?
Tim Bissell | July 29
Read more stories