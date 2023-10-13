Misfits Boxing: The Prime Card weigh-ins results & video

IMAGO/UPI Photo

Misfits Boxing Prime Card is this Saturday

Misfits Boxing is back this weekend with The Prime Card. The event will boast the most star-studded line-up Misfits has generated to date. KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis (or Mike Perry) serve as double main events. There’s also Wassabi and NichLMAO vs. Los Pineda Coladas and Salt Papi vs. Slim and a host of other fights including Misfits regulars, all who have bigger social media followings than 99% of legitimate combat sports athletes.

Before they can fight, though, they have to weigh-in.

Live weigh-in stream

The live weigh-in s for Misfits Boxing The Prime Card are love now Friday, October 13 at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch those below (and see if Danis shows up).

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card weigh-in results

Main card

– KSI 181.3 lbs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Tommy Fury 182.6 lbs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; cruiserweight

– Logan Paul 194.4 lbs 🇺🇸 vs. Dillon Danis 195 lbs 🇺🇸; cruiserweight

Logan Paul tells Ariel Helwani that he has brought Danis ‘kryptonite’, Gordon Ryan, “to protect me in case he (Dillon) tries any jiu-jitsu bullsh*t.”



Dillon Danis’ response: “That’s his steroid supplier, that’s what he is. Two juice heads.”@LoganPaul X @dillondanis… pic.twitter.com/q9m31v4rRg October 13, 2023

– Salt Papi 161.9 lbs 🇵🇭 vs. Slim Albaher 163.5 lbs 🇺🇸; middleweight

– King Kenny 168.7 lbs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Anthony Taylor 169.8 lbs 🇺🇸; light heavyweight

– Whindersson Nunes 174.8 lbs 🇧🇷 vs. My Mate Nate 173.5 lbs 🇺🇸; light heavyweight

– Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi 163.9 lbs 🇺🇸 and NichLmao 164.4 lbs 🇸🇬) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda 164.4 lbs🇲🇽 and BDave 164.7 lbs 🇺🇸); light heavyweight

Prelims

– Swarmz 171 lbs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Ed Matthews 164.1 lbs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; light heavyweight

– S-X 212 lbs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. DTG 217.8 lbs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; heavyweight

– Astrid Wett 112.2 lbs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Alexia Grace 110.5 lbs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; flyweight

– Chase DeMoor 241 lbs 🇺🇸 vs. Tempo Arts 273.6 lbs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; heavyweight

The Misfits Boxing Prime Card poster | Credit: Misfits Boxing

How to watch

You can purchase Misfits Boxing The Prime Card on DAZN, which has this pay-per-view priced at $54.99 USD or $19.99 GBP. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 per month.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation® 4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation® 5 Android Phones Android TV Xbox One Android Tablets Apple TV Xbox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Roku TV Roku Stick Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV VIZIO SmartCast TV Xfinity X1 Xfinity flex Thanks June!

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA, wrestling, BJJ and, yes Celebrity Boxing, coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author