Misfits Boxing: The Prime Card weigh-ins results & video

Misfits Boxing Prime Card is this Saturday
Misfits Boxing is back this weekend with The Prime Card. The event will boast the most star-studded line-up Misfits has generated to date. KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis (or Mike Perry) serve as double main events. There’s also Wassabi and NichLMAO vs. Los Pineda Coladas and Salt Papi vs. Slim and a host of other fights including Misfits regulars, all who have bigger social media followings than 99% of legitimate combat sports athletes.
Before they can fight, though, they have to weigh-in.
The live weigh-in s for Misfits Boxing The Prime Card are love now Friday, October 13 at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch those below (and see if Danis shows up).
Misfits Boxing The Prime Card weigh-in results
Main card
- – KSI 181.3 lbs🏴 vs. Tommy Fury 182.6 lbs 🏴; cruiserweight
- – Logan Paul 194.4 lbs 🇺🇸 vs. Dillon Danis 195 lbs 🇺🇸; cruiserweight
- – Deen the Great 129.3 lbs 🇺🇸 vs. Walid Sharks 128.2 lbs 🇮🇶; lightweight
- – King Kenny 168.7 lbs 🏴 vs. Anthony Taylor 169.8 lbs 🇺🇸; light heavyweight
- – Whindersson Nunes 174.8 lbs 🇧🇷 vs. My Mate Nate 173.5 lbs 🇺🇸; light heavyweight
- – Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi 163.9 lbs 🇺🇸 and NichLmao 164.4 lbs 🇸🇬) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda 164.4 lbs🇲🇽 and BDave 164.7 lbs 🇺🇸); light heavyweight
Prelims
- – Swarmz 171 lbs 🏴 vs. Ed Matthews 164.1 lbs🏴; light heavyweight
- – Astrid Wett 112.2 lbs 🏴 vs. Alexia Grace 110.5 lbs 🏴; flyweight
- – Chase DeMoor 241 lbs 🇺🇸 vs. Tempo Arts 273.6 lbs🏴; heavyweight
How to watch
You can purchase Misfits Boxing The Prime Card on DAZN, which has this pay-per-view priced at $54.99 USD or $19.99 GBP. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 per month.
DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:
|Mobile Devices
|TV/Streaming Devices
|Gaming Consoles
|iPhone
|Amazon Fire TV
|PlayStation® 4
|iPad
|Amazon Fire TV Stick
|PlayStation® 5
|Android Phones
|Android TV
|Xbox One
|Android Tablets
|Apple TV
|Xbox Series X|S
|Amazon Fire Tablet
|Google Chromecast
|LG Smart TV
|LG Smartcast
|Panasonic Smart TV
|Roku TV
|Roku Stick
|Samsung Smart TV
|Sony Smart TV
|VIZIO SmartCast TV
|Xfinity X1
|Xfinity flex
