KSW 87: Fight card, start time, live stream

KSW 87 goes down on Oct. 14, 2023 | Credit: KSW

Preview

KSW 87 is headed to the Czech Republic with a heavy-hitting headliner, as heavyweights Darko Stosic and Michal Martinek go head-to-head on Saturday. After suffering his first professional loss to Rodrigo Nascimento on Contender Series in 2019, Stosic fought for a few promotions such as Oktagon and ACA before signing with KSW in 2022. So far, ‘Blackbeard‘ is 1-1, with a win against Filip Stawowy at KSW 71 and a loss to Daniel Omielanczuk at KSW 75.

As for Stosic, he recently returned to the win column with a ‘Knockout of the Night‘ awarded KO of Stefan Vojcak at KSW 84 this past July. The former UFC fighter has alternated between wins and losses in his past four appearances, which includes a failed championship bid against current KSW champ Phil De Fries.

KSW 87 full fight card

Main card

Prelims

KSW 87 goes down on Sat., Oct. 14, live from the Werk Arena in Trinec, Czech Republic. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for KSW 87 here.

Live streams

You can purchase KSW 87 to watch on KSWTV.com or the KSW app, which has the event priced at $9.99 USD. For Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, KSW 87 airs exclusively on Viaplay.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author