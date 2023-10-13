KSW 87: Fight card, start time, live stream

Jump to
KSW 87 is headed to the Czech Republic with a heavy-hitting headliner, as heavyweights Darko Stosic and Michal Martinek go head-to-head on Saturday. After suffering his first professional loss to Rodrigo Nascimento on Contender Series in 2019, Stosic fought for a few promotions such as Oktagon and ACA before signing with KSW in 2022. So far, ‘Blackbeard‘ is 1-1, with a win against Filip Stawowy at KSW 71 and a loss to Daniel Omielanczuk at KSW 75.
As for Stosic, he recently returned to the win column with a ‘Knockout of the Night‘ awarded KO of Stefan Vojcak at KSW 84 this past July. The former UFC fighter has alternated between wins and losses in his past four appearances, which includes a failed championship bid against current KSW champ Phil De Fries.
KSW 87 full fight card
Main card
- – Darko Stosic (18-6) 🇷🇸 vs. Michal Martinek (10-4) 🇨🇿; heavyweight
- – Roman Szymanski (17-7) 🇵🇱 vs. Leo Brichta (11-3 1NC) 🇨🇿; lightweight
- – Ivan Erslan (13-2 1NC) 🇭🇷 vs. Rafal Haratyk (16-5-2) 🇵🇱; light heavyweight
- – Filip Macek (27-18-1) 🇨🇿 vs. Oleksii Polischuck (10-4) 🇺🇦; bantamweight
- – Vojtech Garba (8-4) 🇨🇿 vs. Michal Dreckowski (3-0) 🇵🇱; light heavyweight
- – Adrian Dudek (6-3) 🇵🇱 vs. Lukas Dvorak (5-2) 🇨🇿; contractweight (192 lbs.)
- – Sahil Siraj (8-2) 🇸🇪 vs. Ahmed Abdulkadirov (9-1) 🇸🇰; lightweight
Prelims
- – Josef Stummer (3-0) 🇨🇿 vs. Dawid Kareta (4-3) 🇵🇱; featherweight
- – Carl McNally (2-1) 🇮🇪 vs. Tobiasz Le (3-1) 🇵🇱; bantamweight
Start date and time
KSW 87 goes down on Sat., Oct. 14, live from the Werk Arena in Trinec, Czech Republic. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT.
Tickets
Purchase tickets for KSW 87 here.
Live streams
You can purchase KSW 87 to watch on KSWTV.com or the KSW app, which has the event priced at $9.99 USD. For Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, KSW 87 airs exclusively on Viaplay.
