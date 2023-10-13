Subscribe
KSW KSW 87 MMA News
0

KSW 87: Fight card, start time, live stream

Get all the details on how to watch KSW 87, which goes down on Sat., Oct, 14, 2023 live from the Czech Republic.

By: Kristen King | 17 hours ago
KSW 87 goes down on Oct. 14, 2023 | Credit: KSW

Preview

KSW 87 is headed to the Czech Republic with a heavy-hitting headliner, as heavyweights Darko Stosic and Michal Martinek go head-to-head on Saturday. After suffering his first professional loss to Rodrigo Nascimento on Contender Series in 2019, Stosic fought for a few promotions such as Oktagon and ACA before signing with KSW in 2022. So far, ‘Blackbeard‘ is 1-1, with a win against Filip Stawowy at KSW 71 and a loss to Daniel Omielanczuk at KSW 75.

As for Stosic, he recently returned to the win column with a ‘Knockout of the Night‘ awarded KO of Stefan Vojcak at KSW 84 this past July. The former UFC fighter has alternated between wins and losses in his past four appearances, which includes a failed championship bid against current KSW champ Phil De Fries.

KSW 87 full fight card

Main card

Prelims

Start date and time

KSW 87 goes down on Sat., Oct. 14, live from the Werk Arena in Trinec, Czech Republic. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for KSW 87 here.

Live streams

You can purchase KSW 87 to watch on KSWTV.com or the KSW app, which has the event priced at $9.99 USD. For Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, KSW 87 airs exclusively on Viaplay.

About the author
Kristen King
Kristen King

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

