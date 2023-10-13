ADCC East Coast Trials, Day 1-2: BJJ results, live stream, video highlights, how to watch

Trials season continues for the biennial submission grappling event, with the ADCC East Coast Trials happening this weekend.

After the first five slots for the ADCC 2024 world championships were awarded from their EMEA Trials last September, five more invitations will be up for grabs on this North America event. This event will be different though, as it not only features several BJJ stars, it will also have an insane volume of competitors for the two-day tournament.

Three of the five male divisions are near full capacity, meaning roughly 250 competitors will have to battle each other and go through a gauntlet to win just one slot at the world championships. With all the BJJ champs and pro grapplers participating, the tournament winners will end up going through not only elite level talent, but a real physical grind.

The last East Coast Trials winners in Kade Ruotolo and Gian Carlo Bodoni both went on to win gold at ADCC 2022, and it’ll be interesting to see if this event also produces the next world champions.

Join us this weekend, starting at Saturday 9 a.m. ET, and keep checking back as we update live results and highlights from the ADCC East Coast Trials.

ADCC East Coast Trials: Preview and basics

As noted above, there will be five massive tournaments for the men, with winners getting invites to the 2024 world championships. Day 1, starting Saturday morning, will host several tournament rounds until the field is whittled down to 32 competitors in the men’s divisions, and 16 in the women. Day 2 on Sunday, will host the rest of the matches until a champion is crowned from each division.

The three deepest divisions are also the three lightest ones.

-66 kg: It has 252 competitors as of this writing, and will feature a really deep roster of BJJ champs such as Keith Krikorian, Ethan Crelinsten, and Gianni Grippo.

-77 kg: This division has a whopping 269(!) grapplers, with several pros and ADCC vets like Nicky Ryan, Jon Blank, John Combs, Oliver Taza, and Kody Steele competing in a wide open division.

-88 kg: It has 233 competitors, with pro grapplers such as Jay Rodriguez, William Tacket, Elder Cruz, Jacob Couch and several others.

-99 kg: Among 89 grapplers, Paul Ardila and Devhonte Johnson are likely the favorites

+99 kg: The heaviest division will have the least competitors at 62, with Dan Manasoiu and John Hansen likely being huge favorites.

There will also be tournaments on three women’s weight classes, which is an improvement to historically just having two. Unfortunately, the winners here won’t be qualified for ADCC 2024 just yet, as invites for women will only start being on the line on the next North America event, West Coast Trials.

Pros like Tammi Musumeci, Helena Crevar, and Erin Harpe will be competing in separate divisions, and UFC vet Katlyn Chookagian also signed up for the +65 division.

ADCC East Coast Trials Brackets

Full list of competitors can be found here. Brackets will also be added to this post, but they will only be released after the official weigh ins.

ADCC East Coast Trials live results, video highlights

Day 1:

Day 2:

ADCC East Coast Trials – live stream, how to watch, start time for this weekend’s BJJ event

The ADCC East Coast Trials will happen on October 14-15, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling, starting at Saturday 9 a.m. ET, and will continue up to Sunday. There will likely be a free live stream of some of the earlier rounds on YouTube, and will be posted here once it’s available.

We are aiming to offer the best grappling and technique writing of any MMA news site. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Share this story

About the author