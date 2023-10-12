Subscribe
Boxing Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza
Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza: Fight card, start time, live stream

Get all the details on how to watch Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza, which goes down on Sat., Oct. 14, 2023.

By: Kristen King | 6 hours ago
Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza: Fight card, start time, live stream
Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza fight poster | Credit: Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Preview

Following his promotion from interim to full WBO super welterweight champion, Tim Tszyu is set for his first defense this Saturday. The ‘Soul Taker’ faces a fellow champion in Brian Mendoza. Tszyu comes into the fight fresh off of two consecutive KOs of Tony Harrison and Carlos Ocampo. Should he get through Mendoza, the 28-year-old hopes to finally set up a fight with Jermell Charlo next.

“Mendoza first and then mega-fights,” said Tszyu in an interview with Anson Wainwright of The Ring. “Who knows how long that bloke Charlo is going to need to take this time after that performance [against Canelo Alvarez], but knowing him it’ll be another 12 months and I’m not waiting around. Titles will come but I want the big names on my resume. I’m not waiting for anyone.”

As for Mendoza, he is on a three-fight win steak that includes a ‘KO of the Year’ contender against Sebastian Fundora this past April. ‘La Bala’ captured the interim WBC super welterweight championship with that win.

Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza full fight card

Main card

  • – Tim Tszyu (23-0) 🇦🇺 vs. Brian Mendoza (22-2) 🇺🇸; super welterweight
  • Sam Goodman (15-0) 🇦🇺 vs. Miguel Flores (25-4-1) 🇲🇽; featherweight

Prelims

BOXING TSZYU OCAMPO, Tim Tszyu (centre) of Australia celebrates winning against Carlos Ocampo of Mexico during the Interim WBO super-welterweight world title boxing match between Tim Tszyu and Carlos Ocampo at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre on the Gold Coast, Sunday, June 18, 2023. ( !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG! GOLD COAST QUEENSLAND AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xDARRENxENGLANDx 20230618001811945227
Tim Tszyu after he beat Carlos Ocampo. IMAGO/AAP/Darren England

Start date and time

Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza goes down on Sat., Oct. 14, live from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. The main portion of the event starts at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT, with ringwalks for Tszyu vs. Mendoza expected around 12 a.m. ET | 9 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza here.

Live streams

Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza airs on Showtime for US viewers. Fox Sports and Kayo has the fight for Australian viewers.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

