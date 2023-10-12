Misfits Boxing Prime Card video: Dillon Danis trying to get Logan Paul fight cancelled?

IMAGO/Cover Images/Graham Finney

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card is this weekend

Misfits Boxing is back with The Prime Card and it goes down on Saturday. The event is scheduled to feature KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. DIllon Danis in dual main events. There’s also fights featuring Misfits Boxing favourites such as Astrid Wett, Salt Papi and NichLMAO.

Before that all happens, there’s the press conference. And for Misfits Boxing fans these have become must-see TV. The ‘fighters’ at these events are here to get noticed and act a fool and the pressers usually go completely off the rails within a few minutes.

Watch the madness below.

Dillon Danis hits Logan Paul with mic at Misfits Boxing Prime Card presser

Of course the Misfits Boxing Prime Card pre-fight press conference erupted into mayhem. That’s why they booked Dillon Danis to be on the card in the first place. Not sure they expected Danis to actually attack Logan Paul with the mic and draw blood though.

The moment Dillon Danis cut Logan Paul’s face with his microphone 😬 pic.twitter.com/WFuAQBzqud October 12, 2023

Logan Paul says fight will go on

Naturally many were concerned that this would lead to cancellation of the fight. But never fear sports fans, Logan Paul reassures us, “Dillon can’t escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher.”

Dillon can’t escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher 😈 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) October 12, 2023

John Fury has an intense interaction with Logan Paul’s dad

Tommy Fury vs KSI is the other main event but for some reason there was heat between Logan Paul’s dad Greg Paul and John Paul, the father of Tommy Fury. No idea why this happened. It’s the fight game.

Why did John Fury snap on Greg Paul 😭 pic.twitter.com/0zBVoje1Yy October 12, 2023

Press conference live streams

The press conference for the main event fighters is scheduled to go ahead on Thursday, October 12 at 12 p.m. ET. The undercard presser is due on the same day at 9 a.m. ET.

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card goes down on Saturday, October 14, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for KSI vs. Fury are scheduled for 11:30 p.m. locally, or 6:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 p.m. PT.

Misfits Boxing The Prime Card full fight card

Main card

Prelims

How to watch

You can purchase Misfits Boxing The Prime Card on DAZN, which has this pay-per-view priced at $54.99 USD or $19.99 GBP. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 per month.

