Celebrity Boxing MF & DAZN: X Series Misfits Boxing Prime Card
Misfits boxing: Dillon Danis chokes out celebrity boxer Elle Brooke

Dillon Danis' Misfits boxing fight week is off to an inauspicious start.

By: Nate Wilcox | 9 hours ago
Misfits boxing: Dillon Danis chokes out celebrity boxer Elle Brooke
Elle Brooke. IMAGO/INPHO Evan Treacy

Dillon Danis is supposed to appear on Misfits Boxing’s The Prime Card

After months of trolling Dillon Danis is due to fight Logan Paul at Misfits Boxing’s The Prime Card on Saturday. Danis, who pulled out of his last scheduled fight with Misfits Boxing (versus KSI), is still a question mark heading into this one, with many observers sure the BJJ ace won’t actually make it to the ring. If he doesn’t show, UFC and BKFC vet Mike Perry is expected to fill in.

Despite no one knowing for sure whether Danis will compete at the weekend, he has been doing the media rounds for Misfits. Part of that included choking out an OnlyFans star yesterday.

No, really.

Dillon Danis choked Elle Brooke out cold

At yesterday’s open workouts Dillon Danis ran into OnlyFans star Elle Brooke. Brooke has made a name for herself in both adult entertainment and celebrity boxing, appearing most recently in the Kingpyn High Stakes tournament.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - JULY 15: (L-R) Elle Brooke punches Jully Poca during the Kingpyn Boxing: Semifinal High Stakes tournament event on July 15, 2023, at Three Arena in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Danilo Fernandes PxImages Icon Sportswire) BOXING: JUL 15 Kingpyn Boxing High Stakes Tournament EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230715311
Elle Brooke (left) lost to Jully Poca at the Kingpyn High Stakes tournament in July. IMAGO/Danilo Fernandes PxImages Icon Sportswire

At The Prime Card open workouts she asked Danis to choke her out. And that he did.

Watch below as Brooke egged on the former Bellator MMA fighter and then proceeded to pass out of consciousness. She jittered and dribbled before coming back to her senses. After that she popped up and seemed quite thrilled with the whole experience.

Please don’t try this at home kids.

Who is Elle Brooke? The very NSFW OnlyFans star who is throwing down in Kingpyn Boxing

Misfits Boxing’s The Prime Card is actually stacked

You may hate this kind of thing, but even so, it should be noted that this weekend’s Misfits Boxing event is tracking to do more traffic than 95% of this year’s UFC and boxing shows. The event will feature two of the biggest stars of social media and cross-over boxing in the main events.

KSI, who owns Misfits Boxing, will be fighting Tommy Fury (last seen defeating Jake Paul in a bit of a snoozefest), while Logan Paul fights Dillon Danis (or Mike Perry).

The KSI fight is for the MB cruiserweight title. The promotion is also featuring a middleweight and lightweight title bout. The middleweight strap is held by Slim. He’ll be fighting Salt Papi. The lightweight belt is held by Deen The Great. He’s fighting Walid Sharks for the second time (third if you count their brawl after competing together as a tag team last time out).

Also on the card is a tag team boxing match pitting Wassabi and NichLMAO against BDave and Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

On the prelims there’s also Astrid Wett, who has been angling for a fight with Elle Brooke, vs. Alexia Grace. Those two faked a WWE style stunt the last time they were promising to box each other.

So there’s a lot of goofy fun to be had on this spectacle. None of it is real combat sports, but, if you don’t take it too seriously, it can be pretty entertaining. Either way, a lot of people will be tuning in to DAZN on Saturday night (and hopefully a lot of people will be clicking on Bloody Elbow, too).

We’ll be having wall-to-wall coverage of these shenanigans. But please understand; the clicks keep the lights on here. And if we can’t afford to keep the lights on there’s no way we can afford John S. Nash or Karim Zidan’s next feature piece.

If you really hate this stuff, check out our Substack instead. You’ll never see cross-over boxing there.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Nate Wilcox
Nate Wilcox

Nate Wilcox is the founding editor of BloodyElbow.com. As such he has hired every editor and writer to work for the site. Wilcox’s writing for BE is known for its emphasis on MMA history, the evolution of fighting techniques and strong opinions. Wilcox developed the SBN MMA consensus rankings which were featured in USA Today from 2009 to 2011. Before founding BE, Wilcox was a political operative working for such figures as Senators John Kerry and Mark Warner and an early political blogger. He is the co-author of Netroots Rising, a history of the political blogosphere from 2003 to 2007. Wilcox also hosts the Let It Roll podcast on music history for the Pantheon Podcast Network.

Bloody Elbow Podcast
