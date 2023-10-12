Misfits boxing: Dillon Danis chokes out celebrity boxer Elle Brooke

Elle Brooke. IMAGO/INPHO Evan Treacy

Dillon Danis is supposed to appear on Misfits Boxing’s The Prime Card

After months of trolling Dillon Danis is due to fight Logan Paul at Misfits Boxing’s The Prime Card on Saturday. Danis, who pulled out of his last scheduled fight with Misfits Boxing (versus KSI), is still a question mark heading into this one, with many observers sure the BJJ ace won’t actually make it to the ring. If he doesn’t show, UFC and BKFC vet Mike Perry is expected to fill in.

Despite no one knowing for sure whether Danis will compete at the weekend, he has been doing the media rounds for Misfits. Part of that included choking out an OnlyFans star yesterday.

No, really.

Dillon Danis choked Elle Brooke out cold

At yesterday’s open workouts Dillon Danis ran into OnlyFans star Elle Brooke. Brooke has made a name for herself in both adult entertainment and celebrity boxing, appearing most recently in the Kingpyn High Stakes tournament.

Elle Brooke (left) lost to Jully Poca at the Kingpyn High Stakes tournament in July. IMAGO/Danilo Fernandes PxImages Icon Sportswire

At The Prime Card open workouts she asked Danis to choke her out. And that he did.

Watch below as Brooke egged on the former Bellator MMA fighter and then proceeded to pass out of consciousness. She jittered and dribbled before coming back to her senses. After that she popped up and seemed quite thrilled with the whole experience.

Dillon Dani’s just choked out Elle Brooke🤯



pic.twitter.com/5Sb76Xn1BF — Combat Sports UK (@CombatSportsUK) October 11, 2023

Please don’t try this at home kids.

Misfits Boxing’s The Prime Card is actually stacked

You may hate this kind of thing, but even so, it should be noted that this weekend’s Misfits Boxing event is tracking to do more traffic than 95% of this year’s UFC and boxing shows. The event will feature two of the biggest stars of social media and cross-over boxing in the main events.

KSI, who owns Misfits Boxing, will be fighting Tommy Fury (last seen defeating Jake Paul in a bit of a snoozefest), while Logan Paul fights Dillon Danis (or Mike Perry).

The KSI fight is for the MB cruiserweight title. The promotion is also featuring a middleweight and lightweight title bout. The middleweight strap is held by Slim. He’ll be fighting Salt Papi. The lightweight belt is held by Deen The Great. He’s fighting Walid Sharks for the second time (third if you count their brawl after competing together as a tag team last time out).

Also on the card is a tag team boxing match pitting Wassabi and NichLMAO against BDave and Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

On the prelims there’s also Astrid Wett, who has been angling for a fight with Elle Brooke, vs. Alexia Grace. Those two faked a WWE style stunt the last time they were promising to box each other.

So there’s a lot of goofy fun to be had on this spectacle. None of it is real combat sports, but, if you don’t take it too seriously, it can be pretty entertaining. Either way, a lot of people will be tuning in to DAZN on Saturday night (and hopefully a lot of people will be clicking on Bloody Elbow, too).

