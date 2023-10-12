Subscribe
Boxing
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri: Fight card, start time, live stream

Get all the details on how to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri, which goes down on Sat., Oct. 14, 2023.

By: Kristen King | 21 hours ago
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri fight poster | Credit: ESPN Press Room

Preview

Janibek Alimkhanuly goes for more gold against Vincenzo Gualtieri in a clash of champions this Saturday. Janibek, the WBO middleweight champion, has notched two successful defenses against Denzel Bentley and Steven Butler, respectively. Up next for ‘Qazaq Style’ is a unification against Gualtieri, who comes into the fight as a newly minted IBF middleweight champion. ‘Il Capo‘ recently defeated Esquiva Falcao and has his sights set on upsetting yet another favorite.

“Janibek is an outstanding boxer who has done it all as an amateur and a professional, just like Esquiva Falcao,“ said Gualtieri in a press release. “Janibek is a southpaw, just like Esquiva Falcao. Janibek was the favorite, just like Falcao. In the end, Janibek, like Falcao, will lose because I have the better team and the will of a champion. Only that will decide who wins and who loses, just as it did against Falcao.”

Also featured on the card is a couple of popular prospects in Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr., both of whom are silver medalists in the 2020 Olympics.

Watch Janibek Alimkhanuly demolish some of his opponents here.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri full fight card

Main card

  • – Janibek Alimkhanuly (14-0) 🇰🇿 vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1) 🇩🇪; middleweight
  • Keyshawn Davis (9-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Nahir Albright (16-2) 🇺🇸; lightweight

Prelims

Start date and time

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri goes down on Sat., Oct. 14, live from the Fort Bend Community Center in Rosenberg, Texas. The main portion of the event starts at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT, with ringwalks for Alimkhanuly vs. Gualtieri expected around 10:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri here.

Live streams

For US viewers, Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri airs exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. For UK and Ireland viewers, tune in to the fight on Sky Sports.

You can access ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation®4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation®5
Android PhoneAndroid TVXBox One
Android TabletApple TVXBox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle ChromecastXfinity Flex
Fb Portal TouchCOX Contour 2Oculus Go
COX X1
Facebook Portal TV
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Roku TV
Roku Players
Panasonic Smart TV
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
Xfinity X1 TV Box
Xfinity X Class
Xfinity Flex
