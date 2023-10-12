Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri: Fight card, start time, live stream

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri fight poster | Credit: ESPN Press Room

Preview

Janibek Alimkhanuly goes for more gold against Vincenzo Gualtieri in a clash of champions this Saturday. Janibek, the WBO middleweight champion, has notched two successful defenses against Denzel Bentley and Steven Butler, respectively. Up next for ‘Qazaq Style’ is a unification against Gualtieri, who comes into the fight as a newly minted IBF middleweight champion. ‘Il Capo‘ recently defeated Esquiva Falcao and has his sights set on upsetting yet another favorite.

“Janibek is an outstanding boxer who has done it all as an amateur and a professional, just like Esquiva Falcao,“ said Gualtieri in a press release. “Janibek is a southpaw, just like Esquiva Falcao. Janibek was the favorite, just like Falcao. In the end, Janibek, like Falcao, will lose because I have the better team and the will of a champion. Only that will decide who wins and who loses, just as it did against Falcao.”

Also featured on the card is a couple of popular prospects in Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr., both of whom are silver medalists in the 2020 Olympics.

Watch Janibek Alimkhanuly demolish some of his opponents here.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri full fight card

Main card

– Janibek Alimkhanuly (14-0) 🇰🇿 vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1) 🇩🇪; middleweight

– Keyshawn Davis (9-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Nahir Albright (16-2) 🇺🇸; lightweight

Prelims

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri goes down on Sat., Oct. 14, live from the Fort Bend Community Center in Rosenberg, Texas. The main portion of the event starts at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT, with ringwalks for Alimkhanuly vs. Gualtieri expected around 10:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri here.

Live streams

For US viewers, Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri airs exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. For UK and Ireland viewers, tune in to the fight on Sky Sports.

You can access ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation®4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation®5 Android Phone Android TV XBox One Android Tablet Apple TV XBox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast Xfinity Flex Fb Portal Touch COX Contour 2 Oculus Go COX X1 Facebook Portal TV LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Roku TV Roku Players Panasonic Smart TV Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV Xfinity X1 TV Box Xfinity X Class Xfinity Flex Thanks June!

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author