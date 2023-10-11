UFC vet Paige VanZant explains how she went from ‘mega depressed’ to rediscovering love for training

IMAGO/ZUMA Press: Paige VanZant lost her last outing at BFKC 19, in 2021.

It may be wise not to consider Paige VanZant’s fighting career finished just yet. Though the former UFC star has found great success producing adult content on OnlyFans, it does not mean ’12 Gauge’ has lost all interest in competing. However, it is also unclear whether ‘PVZ’ is actually making a comeback.

Paige VanZant felt depressed for a while

Following her UFC career, the 29-year-old did have two more bare-knuckle boxing fights, under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner, both in 2021, but has not competed again since. Although both outings resulted in defeats for Paige VanZant, she was scheduled to return for a third time in 2022, but the match ended up falling through just days before fight night.

Now with her last bout having taken place more than two years ago, Paige VanZant says that the frustration resulting from the last-minute cancellation made quite the impact on her mental health. However, the 29-year-old now feels like she has recovered from the trauma and has rediscovered a love for training and going to the gym.

“So, of course the last fight that I was supposed to have for BKFC, the fight got pulled the week of the fight,” VanZant explained during an Instagram video (Transcribed by MMAFighting). “I had cut all my weight, I was so excited to fight, I got mega depressed.

“So, I took a little bit of time off and I’m back in the gym, training 100 percent now. And I feel like I’m in a really good place, where I’m training for fun and to get better. Not just to prepare for a fight.”

Paige VanZant has rediscovered her love for training

Though overcoming the trauma and coming back to gym are good news for Paige VanZant’s health, it still does not guarantee she will be making a comeback any time soon, or at al. While the athlete is enjoying her time in the gym, PVZ prefers not to accept any fights until she feels completely ready to do so.

“I want to continue, just kind of doing this, what I’m doing right now,” VanZant said. “Training to have fun, to get better and learn and then once I feel, like I’m desperate to fight — which I do really want to — but once I feel like I’m mentally and physically prepared, then I’m going to take a fight.

“I don’t want to just take a fight because I want to. I want to really feel it in my body, that I’m ready. So, it’s coming though. I am working really hard.”

BFKC president is hopeful

When it comes to keeping hopes up, BKFC president Dave Feldman believes they will still Paige VanZant back it again at least one more time. Though it is uncertain if PVZ is ever making a comeback, the chairman is willing to give her one more chance should the 29-year-old decides to return.

“I think she wants one more crack at it,” Feldman told MMA Fighting in May. “I know that I want to give her one more crack at it, so I think we’re going to have at least one more run there.”

Paige Vanzant hasn’t won a fight since 2019

VanZant (8-5) left the the UFC after a unanimous decision loss to Amanda Ribas, back in July 2020. The last win of her career came just before that, when she finished Rachael Ostovich with an armbar in January 2019.

When she made the move to BKFC, Paige VanZant dropped a unanimous decision to Britain Hart in February 2021 in her promotional debut. After that, the promotion booked a rematch against Rachael Ostovich, which PVZ ultimately lost via unanimous decision, in July 2021.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author