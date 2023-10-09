‘Brilliant!’ – New Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou promo video is Tarantino-esque

Francis Ngannou preparing for fight against Tyson Fury | Credit: IMAGO/ZUMA by Amy Kaplan.

Get hype with this new promo for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou is getting everyone excited for his upcoming fight against Tyson Fury with this Quentin Tarantino-esque promo. This past Saturday, the former UFC champion shared a minute-and-a-half video of him and Fury preparing for their own version of the Clash of the Titans, which goes down on Sat., Oct., 28, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Throughout various scenes in the promo, Ngannou and Fury are seen hitting pads, pulverizing punching bags and slamming down steel maces hard enough to make the entire world quake. Watch it here:

Twitter reacts to the Tarantino-esque Fury vs. Ngannou promo

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou promo:

Whatever you think of the fight, this Fury-Ngannou hype video is cinematically cool: pic.twitter.com/242wh66EJO October 8, 2023

Can Francis Ngannou upset Tyson Fury?

Considering that this is his first foray into the ring, most are not giving Francis Ngannou a chance against Tyson Fury. That said, the ‘Predator‘ does have some supporters, including former undisputed champion Mike Tyson. ‘Iron‘ Mike has helped Ngannou prepare for Fury, who Tyson says is in a for a tough time.

“Listen, you’re going to see he’s been constantly improving, and I’m very proud of him to take this whole ordeal and perspective,” said Tyson (video provided by TheMacLife). “He’s fighting the greatest fighter in the last…maybe the greatest fighter in the world ever. I’m looking forward to that, and I’m so proud of him to take this step and do the impossible, so to speak.

“I don’t think he’s going to be able to rest with him,” continued Tyson. “Francis is a lot stronger than him, I think he’s going push him around. And I’m just looking forward to the sound of the first bell. I’m excited.”

Former IBO super-middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr. told Ariel Helwani that Francis has the proverbial “puncher’s chance” against Fury.

“Every heavyweight has a chance,” Eubank said. “These guys are too big and they punch too hard to not have a chance. In the heavyweight divisional all that takes is one shot. He has a puncher’s chance.

“He cannot outbox. Tyson, period. It’s impossible. He could catch him early on. That’s, I think, his best bet. If If I was to give him some advice as a boxer, I would tell him from round one, run at this guy, swing to the fences. Hopefully you land something and you are a skilled striker. You’ve got knockout power.

“Yes, you are wearing 16 ounce gloves, which is a hell of a difference. Or a 10 ounce gloves, which is a big difference compared to the four ounce that you wear in the UFC. But, you know, Tyson can be put down. We’ve seen him go down before, so if you catch him, you’re gonna put him down.

“That’s Ngannou’s best shot. As the fight goes on and he gets tired, he may start getting jabbed or start getting bamboozled with Tyson’s boxing skills. So he needs to take it to him early. Don’t try and outbox this guy, ’cause that, that is not gonna be fun.”

Few were impressed by Ngannou’s workout with Mike Tyson

On the other hand, as we reported last week, fighters and pundits were less than impressed with Francis Ngannou’s open workout with Mike Tyson. Well ok, we’re gonna quote Tyson Fury’s dad John Fury from Instagram:

“Just seen Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson and that so-called trainer what’s got the pads on, seen the open workout. I hope he’s kidding along and he’s playing possum here. I hope that’s a joke man and intended to be a laugh. Because if it’s not, he ain’t got a prayer. He ain’t got a cat in hell’s chance. He won’t get out of the first round. It’s probably going to be Tyson’s quickest knockout.

“But you know what? It’s got to be kidology that. It’s got to be fun and games. Because if that’s what he’s got, well, God help him, he’ll get smashed to bits. That’s all I’m saying, mate. That’s embarrassing. If that’s what he can do on a public workout, don’t bother doing a public workout. It’s a disgrace.”

