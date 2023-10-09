Mike Perry flips narrative on Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight

Mike Perry at a BKFC event. - Diego Ribas IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Just a few days ago, it seemed like Mike Perry might know something we don’t know. With the help of his Overdog podcast partners, ‘Platinum’ released a short video announcing to fans that he was “in,” apparently replacing Dillon Danis to fight Logan Paul on the upcoming Misfits celebrity boxing card.



“Our boy [Mike Perry] is gonna put a whooping on [Logan Paul] and then sit down and tell us all about it,” the Overdogs official Instagram account stated in a post accompanying Perry’s video announcement.

If that seemed like a reasonably definitive statement, Dillon Danis was quick to deny the news. And he wasn’t alone. The Proper Loud Management team, responsible for managing several of the influencers on at the event also put out a statement telling fans “Logan Paul v Danis is happening on Oct 14th.” In light of that, maybe it’s not so surprising that Perry was singing a decidedly different tune in a recent interview with TMZ.

Mike Perry walks back Danis replacement talk

As of Monday, October 9th, ‘The Prime Card’ is still set to be headlined by a six-round cruiserweight boxing contest between former Love Island contestant (and half brother to Tyson Fury) Tommy Fury, taking on Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji (aka KSI). The co-headliner is a 224 lb bridgerweight bout between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. Where does Mike Perry fit into that equation? He’s just sitting and waiting.

“Preparing for a fight like normal,” Perry told TMZ when asked about his current status. “Like I’m the one fighting. Everyone’s been telling me I’m the one fighting. My coach is on it, my managers are on it. We’ve been preparing, there’s a lot of things that go into it. And it’s been kinda weird with not actually being the fight. But, there’s a possibility.

“They told me, all the way up until the point where, if Danis gets in the ring, answers the bell, and walks out of the ring to say that he was there, that he showed up, I would still get in the ring and I would fight Logan.”

In reality, however, it sounds mostly like Perry expects Danis to be there on fight night. He may be keeping himself ready to step in at a moment’s notice, but he’s also discussed the possiblity that maybe he could be in Danis’ corner instead, if the fight goes ahead as planned.

Mike Perry willing to corner Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis had already been scheduled for a Misfits boxing card once before. The longtime Conor McGregor training partner was supposed to face KSI back in January. However, Danis pulled out of the bout just a little over a week out from the event, citing a lack of proper preparation and an absence of a real fight team.

While Perry doesn’t think Danis is necessarily going to pull out this time, he also hasn’t seen many signs that Danis has a better camp around him either. If Danis shows up without a quality corner, he’s willing to fill the void.

“I’m assuming I won’t be in the crowd, I’ll be in the back, I’ll be preppin’,” Perry explained, “and wait for their word to be like ‘Okay, it’s your time. Danis isn’t here.’ Whatever. Maybe we’ll know sooner. Maybe we’ll know a day or two before.

“Maybe Danis won’t go at all, who knows? I think he will. I think he will. Chael Sonnen thinks he will. But, Chael Sonnen also said he doesn’t think that Danis explained why he pulled out of the KSI Fight. I thought that he did say that he didn’t train, didn’t have a team. I don’t see him having a team right now, this time, either. He’s been all over the place, training differen places with random people.

“And my coach even said something to me today, ‘What if Danis comes and he needs help in the corner?’ And then I corner Dillon Danis?”

“Yeah, sure. I mean, I’d have to ask him, ‘I mean, maybe you just don’t do it, and I do it?'”

Special discount on Revgear

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market.

BE readers can now receive a 20% discount on Revgear products. To save money at their store, and support Bloody Elbow, use this link!

Mike Perry has reverse CTE

Despite all the shenanigans and carnival nature of celebrity combat sports, Perry appeared to be in high spirits during his TMZ interview. When asked about what kind of place he was in mentally right now, Perry didn’t hesitate to extoll the virtues of what fighting has done for him, and how much he enjoys living the life of a professional pugilist.

“It’s my pleasure, my absolute pleasure to take care of my family and be this upstanding, strong individual for them, that they can look up to,” Perry revealed. “And I get better at it every single day. I get stronger, I get wiser, I get better—smarter. You know, I’m the guy they say, that I have reverse CTE. The more I get punched, the smarter I get. I really love fighting. I really dived into that, dived into myself; found out what it is I’m really doing and meant to do.

“The most important thing is family and just loving what I do and what I’m capable of. I would love to just get punched in the face by Logan and just smile at him as I chase him down as he runs away from me. It’s a great game that I get to play, that I get to live. The life I get to live; I’m forever grateful. And I want to keep it going forever. I want to be the guy that doesn’t ever have to stop.”

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author