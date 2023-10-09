Jorge Masvidal may have put together the most stacked bareknuckle card ever

Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA to feature lots of UFC veterans

Jorge Masvidal’s last Gamebred Barenkuckle MMA show featured two former UFC heavyweight champions in the main event. Junior dos Santos won that fight, battering Fabricio Werdum.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA fights follow the Unified Rules of MMA, but without the gloves, three five minute rounds, no kicks or knees to the head of downed opponents, etc etc.

When he announced the new league, Masvidal said, “I came up fighting in the streets and backyards of Miami with nothing but my fists; so this is really about me getting back to my roots as a fighter. Putting two competitors in there with no gloves and nothing standing between one another, that to me is pure fighting.

“That’s what I’m aiming to do with Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA. Strip the sport down to its primal essence. And we’ve got some great fighters on this card. So, tune in on Cinco de Mayo to get a taste of what’s to come as we’re planning to bring a lot more bareknuckle action in the future.”

The November Gamebred card will be old home week for UFC fighters

Jorge Masvidal’s promotion is back again in November, with more names UFC fans will recognize. The card is topped by Alan Belcher vs. Roy Nelson for the heavyweight belt.

Nelson won previously in the promotion, beating Dillon Cleckler with ease. The 47-year-old Nelson went 23-19 in gloved MMA before putting them down in 2020 after suffering five straight losses in Bellator. The highlight of Nelson’s UFC run was his stint on the most popular season of The Ultimate Fighter when he beat streetfighter Kimbo Slice in a bout that drew six million live viewers on Spike TV.

Belcher was heavyweight champion over in BKFC, but vacated the belt and left the company. The 39-year-old Belcher went 18-8 in gloved MMA, including a 9-6 record in the UFC. His last fight in the Octagon was in 2013 but he didn’t officially retire until 2015 and even then needed a few more years to get out of his UFC contract.

He went 4-0 doing bareknuckle boxing for the Bareknuckle Fighting Championship from 2021 to February, 2023. This will be his bareknuckle MMA debut.

45-year-old Cuban Judoka Hector Lombard is also a veteran of Bareknuckle Fighting Championship, having gone 3-1 for that promotion, most recently dropping a decision to Lorenzo Hunt in a title fight. Before taking off his gloves, Lombard put together a 34-10-1 pro MMA record with 3 No Contests.

Lombard might have been one of the bigger busts in UFC history, coming to the promotion with a 31-2-1 record and an 8-0 Bellator record. After dropping his Octagon debut to Tim Boetsch in a split decision, he went 3-1 before failing a post-fight drug test. From that point on, Lombard was a changed fighter who dropped six straight Octagon bouts.

The 45-year-old Brazilian Francisco Trinaldo served 10 years in the UFC, going 19-8 for the promotion in the course of a 28-9 overall pro (gloved) MMA record.

The 33-year-old Chase Sherman is a more recent UFC product, having gone 2-6 with the promotion from 2020 to 2023. His overall MMA record is 16-12.

Other fighters scheduled for the card with UFC bouts to their name include Randy Costa, Jason Knight, Curtis Millender, and Brandon Davis.

Gamebred MMA: Belcher vs. Nelson full fight card

The entire fight card for Jorge Masvidal’s next Gamebred bareknuckle MMA show is below:

Write about where and when event takes place. Friday, November 10. Biloxi, MS. Airs free on YouTube. Stick with BE for all the coverage you need…

Special discount on Revgear

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market.

BE readers can now receive a 20% discount on Revgear products. To save money at their store, and support Bloody Elbow, use this link!

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA, boxing and bare knuckle coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author