Zurdo Ramirez dominates Joe Smith Jr. in breakout performance – Full results, video highlights

Preview

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez steps into the ring for his first fight at cruiserweight against Joe Smith Jr. tonight, Saturday, October 7, 2023. ‘Zurdo‘ has not fought since suffering a loss to WBA super light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol this past November. Ramirez was expected to fight Gabe Rosado at the start of the year, but badly missed weight for the bout that was canceled. Now, he returns at a new weight class opposite of a former WBO light heavyweight champion in Smith Jr.

After winning the then-vacant WBO light heavyweight title with a majority decision against Maxim Vlasov, Smith Jr. notched one successful defense before attempting to unify with Artur Beterbiev, the WBC and IBF light heavyweight titleholder. Beterbiev finished Smith Jr. inside of two rounds.

Highlights: Zurdo Ramirez dominates Joe Smith Jr. over 10 rounds

These two!! Ending the round on a strong note!#ZurdoSmith | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/H1KaZ1ap6E — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 8, 2023

A Standing Ovation!! So let's hear it…how do you see this fight?



waiting now for the scorecards…#ZurdoSmith | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/EXlbzuta45 — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 8, 2023

Zurdo is successful in his Cruiserweight debut!#ZurdoSmith | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/diPiPQaDli — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 8, 2023

Zurdo Ramirez vs. Joe Smith Jr. full fight card and results

Main card

Prelims

Zurdo Ramirez vs. Joe Smith Jr. goes down TONIGHT Saturday, October. 7, live from the The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Nevada. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. ET | 5:00 p.m. PT. Ringwalks for Ramirez vs. Smith Jr. are scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET | 8:00 p.m. PT.

