KO! Bobby Green upsets Grant Dawson in UFC Fight Night main event – full event results, video highlights

Join us as we cover UFC Fight Night: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green, which kicks off live tonight (October 7th) from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The marquee matchup of the evening involves longtime UFC veteran, Bobby Green, squaring up with the UFC’s #10 ranked lightweight, Grant Dawson. There’s not a ton of meat on the relevancy bone here, but hey, there’s a bunch of action fighters who typically deliver on the excitement. The start time for this fight card is 4pm ET/1pm PT.

Dawson is a fierce grappler, who has a tremendous amount of back take ability. Once the man gets there, it’s extremely difficult for anyone to escape. What Grant lacks in the striking department, he makes up for with neutralizing ground skills. I can’t quite call this a classic striker vs. grappler match, because although Green favors the standup, he is a well-seasoned and well-rounded fighter. If Bobby can find a way to keep the fight at range, then he’ll have a clear advantage on the feet… but that’s a big ‘if.’

There’s an excellent chance that someone is going to sleep in this UFC fight night co-main event, when the heavy handed Joe Pyfer throws down with fellow knockout artist, Abdul Razak Alhassan. Out of 13 professional fights, Pyfer has only reached the score cards one time. That’s insane! On top of that, more often than not you’ll see an Abdul Razak Alhassan match will end with a violent KO. I know I am completely expecting a scene here.

Oh, and whatever you do, make sure you tune in for Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn. If you know, you know. Another action bout on this UFC fight card includes the technical and over-producing, Alex Morono, pitted against an explosive striker in Joaquin Buckley. Plus, perennial wild man, Ion Cutelaba, will be his unpredictable self as he tussles with a surging Philipe Lins.

The main event for this UFC fight card starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET. Immediately following UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green, be sure to tune in for The 6th Round Post-fight Show for reactions, hot takes, and whatever other crazy ideas Bloody Elbow’s own Zane Simon and Eddie Mercado might have.

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green Full fight card results

Main card

– Bobby Green def. Grant Dawson by KO at :33 of round 1: Lightweight

– Joe Pyfer def. Abdul Razak Alhassan by technical submission (Arm Triangle) at 2:05 of round 2: Middleweight

JOE PYFER PUT HIM TO SLEEP 😴 #UFCVegas80 pic.twitter.com/Fcu3wQAgsB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 8, 2023

– Joaquin Buckley def. Alex Morono by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26): Welterweight

– Drew Dober def. Ricky Glenn by TKO at 2:36 of round 1: Lightweight

DREW DOBER IS ALLERGIC TO BORING FIGHTS! 🤧@DrewDober delivers again with the first round finish at #UFCVegas80 pic.twitter.com/9Iu4bgoWYl — UFC (@ufc) October 7, 2023

– Bill Algeo def. Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Featherweight

– Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba: Light Heavyweight

Prelims

– Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Diana Belbiţă by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Strawweight

Three hard rounds in the books!



Kowalkiewicz and Belbita put on a show at #UFCVegas80 👊 pic.twitter.com/CdlDHKzaZp October 7, 2023

– Nate Maness def. Mateus Mendonça by TKO at 4:40 of round 1: Flyweight

– Vanessa Demopoulos def. Kanako Murata by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Strawweight

Unanimous for Venessa Demopoulos! @monster_demo takes the clean sweep 29-28 x3 over Kanako Murata 👏 #UFCVegas80 pic.twitter.com/6sIb7fCY1v — UFC (@ufc) October 7, 2023

