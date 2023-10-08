Hitting The Links: ONE contract exposé, Jake Paul vs. Matt Riddle and PFL’s OnlyFans hook-up

IMAGO/Media Punch

UFC and MMA news comes at you fast, so you’re bound to miss a couple of things throughout the week. Have no fear, Hitting The Links is here. Below you’ll find links to the big (and under-the-radar) stories we published this week. Maybe you’ll see something you missed. This week there’s Jake Paul potentially finding a new opponent, OnlyFans getting into the MMA game and our big scoop on ONE’s dreadful contracts.

Past death – Breaking down why ONE Championship has MMA’s most restrictive contracts

A step by step breakdown of all the unusual details in ONE Championship’s recently revealed fighter contracts. (link)

Anton: MMA contracts are known for being notoriously bad and exploitative, but ONE Championship somehow managed to treat their fighters much worse through the years.

WWE champ’s release creates new Jake Paul fight

It may just be that the recent releases from the WWE’s roster have provided Jake Paul with his next fight. (link)

Anton: Jake Paul vs. Matt Riddle is probably a good move, as it’s an easier fight, but with similar — or potentially more — eyeballs from a different audience. It’s also a bit funny if after all the (weird) fans accusing Jake Paul of having fake fights, he then books a fight with a pro wrestler.

Dana White snub has UFC challenger feeling ‘very stressed’

It doesn’t pay to get on the wrong side of Dana White, even if you’re a top contender in the UFC. (link)

OnlyFans officially partners with PFL MMA, will feature exclusive content of four fighters

PFL MMA and OnlyFans have linked up and formed a unique partnership, featuring four of the company’s fighters. (link)

UFC 295: Jon Jones brings in superstar coach to surprise ‘boxer’ Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones showed off his new training partner and suggested he might have a big advantage over Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. (link)

Anton: In case it wasn’t clear, Jon Jones doesn’t plan on finding out how hard Stipe hits.

Why has boxing been dominating the UFC in 2023?

It’s been a long time since boxing has so clearly gotten the better of the UFC but there’s no question that 2023 is boxing’s year. (link)

Anton: Banner year for boxing. Flipping that outdated stereotype of how supposedly MMA fans get the fights they want, and “greedy” people in boxing can’t deliver that. Boxers not only get paid better, fans have been spoiled all year, getting pretty much every super fight and title unification they’ve asked for.

The deck was always stacked against Scott Coker at Bellator MMA

Success has been fleeting for Scott Coker in Bellator MMA but he was never given much of a chance to begin with (link)

Dear Roxy: How is your brain health post-MMA?

Roxanne Modafferi is back to answer your most burning questions about MMA, the UFC, and life in general, ‘Happy Warrior’ style with her Dear Roxy column. (link)

MMA trivia – Episode One

