UFC Fight Night: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green
Report – UFC Fight Night hit with last-minute cancellation

UFC Vegas 80 lost a fight after the card already started broadcasting.

By: Jack Wannan | 29 seconds ago
Philipe Lins reportedly won't be appearing at Saturday's UFC Fight Night. | Louis Grasse / IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Rumblings about a fight falling off the UFC Vegas 80 lineup started to emerge after the event had already gone on air. Saturday’s Fight Night card from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, has reportedly lost what was expected to be its feature prelim last minute, bringing the card down to 10 fights in total.

A light heavyweight bout between Philipe Lins and Ion Cutelaba reportedly fell off the card this weekend, per John Morgan. The bout’s departure from the card has not been officially announced by the UFC yet, although it’s worth noting that there was a 30-minute delay on Saturday’s preliminary broadcast before the first fight aired.

Light heavyweights Lins, Cutelaba off UFC Vegas 80

It is not known currently why Lins and Cutelaba were reportedly removed from Saturday’s card. Both of them made weight for their fight on Friday without trouble, with Lins even coming a pound under the championship limit.

The reported removal of Lins vs. Cutelaba this week stops the light heavyweight talents from building on their recent success.

Lins was looking to continue some recent momentum this weekend. He is currently on a three-fight winning streak, including two victories from this year. In recent months he has earned a decision nod over Maxim Grishin and a 49-second finish victory over Ovince St. Preux.

Cutelaba was looking to continue to get things back on track this weekend. Cutelaba broke a three-fight streak of finish losses in his April appearance, stopping Tanner Boser in the first round with strikes. That fight was just his second win since 2019.

Here’s an updated look at tonight’s ongoing UFC card, which is now down to 10 bouts in total. For up-to-the-minute updates on the card, check out our live coverage article here.

Main Card (7 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

  • Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green
  • Middleweight: Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
  • Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn
  • Featherweight: Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET) (ESPN+)

  • Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita
  • Flyweight: Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca
  • Strawweight: Kanako Murata vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
  • Bantamweight: Johnny Munhoz Jr. vs. Aoriqileng
  • Flyweight: Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich

