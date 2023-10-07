Subscribe
MMA News UFC Fight Night: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green
0

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green reader picks and predictions

UFC Fight Night: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green is tonight. Check out who the BE readers thinks are going to win.

By: Tim Bissell | 30 seconds ago
IMAGO/Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green goes live tonight from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The main event pits lightweights, at either ends of their careers, who are both looking to show they are relevant in the UFC’s most competitive weight class.

The co-main event is hot prospect Joe Pyfer taking on former hot prospect Abdul Razak Alhassen. There’s also Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono and Ricky Glenn vs. Drew Dober.

The BE staff has looked at all these match-ups and made our picks. Now it’s time for the readers to do the same.

Reader picks are an exclusive perk for Substack subscribers. If you haven’t already, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow Substack. Paid subscriptions on Substack are the best way to support Bloody Elbow and make sure we can keep doing what we’re doing. In addition to making reader picks (which could earn prizes), paid subscribers also receive premium content directly in their email inboxes. That premium content includes editorials by Karim Zidan and Jonathan Snowden and investigative pieces from John S. Nash.

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Readers’ pick: Grant Dawson (75%)

Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassen

Readers’ pick: Joe Pyfer (91.7%)

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono

Readers’ pick: Joaquin Buckley (66.7%)

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Readers’ pick: Drew Dober (100%)

Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba

Readers’ pick: Draw

Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Readers’ pick: Bill Algeo (66.7%)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita

Readers’ pick: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (100%)

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Aoriqileng

Readers’ pick: Aoriqileng (75%)

Kanako Murata vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Readers’ pick: Kanako Murata (72.7%)

Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca

Readers’ pick: Mateus Mendonca (58.3%)

Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich

Readers’ pick: Montana De La Rosa (60%)

Who wins a Performance of the Night award?

Readers’ pick: Joe Pyfer (50%), Drew Dober (25%).

Which fight wins Fight of the Night?

Readers’ pick: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green (41.7%)

Which fight are you most excited for?

Readers’ pick: A bunch.

Christophe remains atop our leaderboard. He’s closely followed by Jeremy and Adam Law. Those guys, and the rest of the following pack, are waiting for Christophe to mess up. Will that happen at UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green, or will he continue to pad his lead at the top?

Leaderboard

PositionCommunity MemberCorrectIncorrectTotal Picks%Week 26 RecordBonus Points
1Christophe1951173120.6258-312
2Jeremy1861263120.5967-416
3Adam Law1851273120.5939-218
4Just Simon1811313120.5806-515
5Luke G1801323120.5777-414
6ZeistPriest1711192900.5906-513
7NickyBonz1611032640.6106-511
8Tommy156722280.6848-39
9BearHands1471442910.5057-411
10DJNi1441042480.5818-311
11Arran D89511400.6360-010
12Sensei Scott72831550.4650-06
13heresgary69581270.5439-26
14Mark S65621270.5120-07
15Kaan64631270.5040-02
16GirlCasual63551180.5340-05
17Thomas G5240920.5658-31
18Will Burns3928670.5820-04
19mklip20013638740.4860-06
20Chong Li3611470.7660-01

