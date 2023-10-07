Jump to
UFC Fight Night: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green goes live tonight from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The main event pits lightweights, at either ends of their careers, who are both looking to show they are relevant in the UFC’s most competitive weight class.
The co-main event is hot prospect Joe Pyfer taking on former hot prospect Abdul Razak Alhassen. There’s also Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono and Ricky Glenn vs. Drew Dober.
The BE staff has looked at all these match-ups and made our picks. Now it’s time for the readers to do the same.
UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green reader picks and predictions
Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green
Readers’ pick: Grant Dawson (75%)
Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassen
Readers’ pick: Joe Pyfer (91.7%)
Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono
Readers’ pick: Joaquin Buckley (66.7%)
Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn
Readers’ pick: Drew Dober (100%)
Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba
Readers’ pick: Draw
Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez
Readers’ pick: Bill Algeo (66.7%)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita
Readers’ pick: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (100%)
Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Aoriqileng
Readers’ pick: Aoriqileng (75%)
Kanako Murata vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Readers’ pick: Kanako Murata (72.7%)
Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca
Readers’ pick: Mateus Mendonca (58.3%)
Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich
Readers’ pick: Montana De La Rosa (60%)
Who wins a Performance of the Night award?
Readers’ pick: Joe Pyfer (50%), Drew Dober (25%).
Which fight wins Fight of the Night?
Readers’ pick: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green (41.7%)
Which fight are you most excited for?
Readers’ pick: A bunch.
Christophe remains atop our leaderboard. He’s closely followed by Jeremy and Adam Law. Those guys, and the rest of the following pack, are waiting for Christophe to mess up. Will that happen at UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green, or will he continue to pad his lead at the top?
Leaderboard
|Position
|Community Member
|Correct
|Incorrect
|Total Picks
|%
|Week 26 Record
|Bonus Points
|1
|Christophe
|195
|117
|312
|0.625
|8-3
|12
|2
|Jeremy
|186
|126
|312
|0.596
|7-4
|16
|3
|Adam Law
|185
|127
|312
|0.593
|9-2
|18
|4
|Just Simon
|181
|131
|312
|0.580
|6-5
|15
|5
|Luke G
|180
|132
|312
|0.577
|7-4
|14
|6
|ZeistPriest
|171
|119
|290
|0.590
|6-5
|13
|7
|NickyBonz
|161
|103
|264
|0.610
|6-5
|11
|8
|Tommy
|156
|72
|228
|0.684
|8-3
|9
|9
|BearHands
|147
|144
|291
|0.505
|7-4
|11
|10
|DJNi
|144
|104
|248
|0.581
|8-3
|11
|11
|Arran D
|89
|51
|140
|0.636
|0-0
|10
|12
|Sensei Scott
|72
|83
|155
|0.465
|0-0
|6
|13
|heresgary
|69
|58
|127
|0.543
|9-2
|6
|14
|Mark S
|65
|62
|127
|0.512
|0-0
|7
|15
|Kaan
|64
|63
|127
|0.504
|0-0
|2
|16
|GirlCasual
|63
|55
|118
|0.534
|0-0
|5
|17
|Thomas G
|52
|40
|92
|0.565
|8-3
|1
|18
|Will Burns
|39
|28
|67
|0.582
|0-0
|4
|19
|mklip2001
|36
|38
|74
|0.486
|0-0
|6
|20
|Chong Li
|36
|11
|47
|0.766
|0-0
|1
