IMAGO/Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green goes live tonight from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The main event pits lightweights, at either ends of their careers, who are both looking to show they are relevant in the UFC’s most competitive weight class.

The co-main event is hot prospect Joe Pyfer taking on former hot prospect Abdul Razak Alhassen. There’s also Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono and Ricky Glenn vs. Drew Dober.

The BE staff has looked at all these match-ups and made our picks. Now it’s time for the readers to do the same.

Reader picks are an exclusive perk for Substack subscribers. If you haven’t already, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow Substack. Paid subscriptions on Substack are the best way to support Bloody Elbow and make sure we can keep doing what we’re doing. In addition to making reader picks (which could earn prizes), paid subscribers also receive premium content directly in their email inboxes. That premium content includes editorials by Karim Zidan and Jonathan Snowden and investigative pieces from John S. Nash.

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green reader picks and predictions

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Readers’ pick: Grant Dawson (75%)

Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassen

Readers’ pick: Joe Pyfer (91.7%)

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono

Readers’ pick: Joaquin Buckley (66.7%)

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Readers’ pick: Drew Dober (100%)

Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba

Readers’ pick: Draw

Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Readers’ pick: Bill Algeo (66.7%)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita

Readers’ pick: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (100%)

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Aoriqileng

Readers’ pick: Aoriqileng (75%)

Kanako Murata vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Readers’ pick: Kanako Murata (72.7%)

Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca

Readers’ pick: Mateus Mendonca (58.3%)

Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich

Readers’ pick: Montana De La Rosa (60%)

Who wins a Performance of the Night award?

Readers’ pick: Joe Pyfer (50%), Drew Dober (25%).

Which fight wins Fight of the Night?

Readers’ pick: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green (41.7%)

Which fight are you most excited for?

Readers’ pick: A bunch.

Christophe remains atop our leaderboard. He’s closely followed by Jeremy and Adam Law. Those guys, and the rest of the following pack, are waiting for Christophe to mess up. Will that happen at UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green, or will he continue to pad his lead at the top?

Leaderboard

Position Community Member Correct Incorrect Total Picks % Week 26 Record Bonus Points 1 Christophe 195 117 312 0.625 8-3 12 2 Jeremy 186 126 312 0.596 7-4 16 3 Adam Law 185 127 312 0.593 9-2 18 4 Just Simon 181 131 312 0.580 6-5 15 5 Luke G 180 132 312 0.577 7-4 14 6 ZeistPriest 171 119 290 0.590 6-5 13 7 NickyBonz 161 103 264 0.610 6-5 11 8 Tommy 156 72 228 0.684 8-3 9 9 BearHands 147 144 291 0.505 7-4 11 10 DJNi 144 104 248 0.581 8-3 11 11 Arran D 89 51 140 0.636 0-0 10 12 Sensei Scott 72 83 155 0.465 0-0 6 13 heresgary 69 58 127 0.543 9-2 6 14 Mark S 65 62 127 0.512 0-0 7 15 Kaan 64 63 127 0.504 0-0 2 16 GirlCasual 63 55 118 0.534 0-0 5 17 Thomas G 52 40 92 0.565 8-3 1 18 Will Burns 39 28 67 0.582 0-0 4 19 mklip2001 36 38 74 0.486 0-0 6 20 Chong Li 36 11 47 0.766 0-0 1

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author