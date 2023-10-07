ONE Fight Night 15 Results: Thanh Le hits title-clinching heel hook

ONE Fight Night 15: Live results and highlights

Main card

Thanh Le (13-3) 🇺🇸 def. Ilya Freymanov (12-2) 🇷🇺 via submission (heel hook), round 1 (1:02): For the vacant interim ONE featherweight championship

Jon Di Bella 🇮🇹 def. Danial Williams 🇦🇺 via unanimous decision: For Di Bella’s ONE strawweight championship (kickboxing)

Tawanchai PK Saenchai 🇹🇭 def. Jo Nattawut 🇹🇭 via unanimous decision; Featherweright (kickboxing)

Mikey Musumeci 🇺🇸 def. Shinya Aoiki 🇯🇵 via submission (heel hook), round 1 (3:05); Grappling

Joshua Pacio (21-4) 🇵🇭 def. Mansur Malachiev (11-1) 🇷🇺 via unanimous decision; Flyweight

Zhang Lipeng (34-12-2) 🇨🇳 def. Timofey Nastyukhin (14-8) 🇷🇺 via TKO, round 1 (3:18); Welterweight

Hu Yong (12-4) 🇨🇳 def. Eko Roni Saputra (7-3) 🇮🇩 voa TKO, round 1 (1:03); Bantamweight

Phetjeeja 🇹🇭 def. Celest Hansen 🇦🇺 via TKO, round 1 (1:01); Catchweight (121 lbs) (Muay Thai)

Hiroyuki Tetsuka (12-4) 🇯🇵 def. Tae Ho Jin (11-7) 🇰🇷 via submission (armbar), round 1 (4:45); Middleweight

Shakir El-Tekreeti 🇪🇬 def. Bampara Kouyate 🇫🇷 via unanimous decision; Catchweight (175 lbs) (Muay Thai)

ONE Fight Night 15: Thanh Le vs. Ilya Freymanov takes place tonight, October 6, 2023. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Live streams

ONE Fight Night 15 wil air exclusively on Amazon Prime in the US and Canada.

Earlier in the day ONE will stream their free show ONE Friday Fights 36: Superball vs. Lobo on YouTube. That will air at 8:30 a.m. and is available below:

