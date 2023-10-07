ONE Fight Night 15 Results: Thanh Le hits title-clinching heel hook

Jump to
ONE Fight Night 15: Live results and highlights
Main card
Thanh Le (13-3) 🇺🇸 def. Ilya Freymanov (12-2) 🇷🇺 via submission (heel hook), round 1 (1:02): For the vacant interim ONE featherweight championship
Jon Di Bella 🇮🇹 def. Danial Williams 🇦🇺 via unanimous decision: For Di Bella’s ONE strawweight championship (kickboxing)
Tawanchai PK Saenchai 🇹🇭 def. Jo Nattawut 🇹🇭 via unanimous decision; Featherweright (kickboxing)
Mikey Musumeci 🇺🇸 def. Shinya Aoiki 🇯🇵 via submission (heel hook), round 1 (3:05); Grappling
Joshua Pacio (21-4) 🇵🇭 def. Mansur Malachiev (11-1) 🇷🇺 via unanimous decision; Flyweight
Zhang Lipeng (34-12-2) 🇨🇳 def. Timofey Nastyukhin (14-8) 🇷🇺 via TKO, round 1 (3:18); Welterweight
Hu Yong (12-4) 🇨🇳 def. Eko Roni Saputra (7-3) 🇮🇩 voa TKO, round 1 (1:03); Bantamweight
Phetjeeja 🇹🇭 def. Celest Hansen 🇦🇺 via TKO, round 1 (1:01); Catchweight (121 lbs) (Muay Thai)
Hiroyuki Tetsuka (12-4) 🇯🇵 def. Tae Ho Jin (11-7) 🇰🇷 via submission (armbar), round 1 (4:45); Middleweight
Shakir El-Tekreeti 🇪🇬 def. Bampara Kouyate 🇫🇷 via unanimous decision; Catchweight (175 lbs) (Muay Thai)
Start time and date
ONE Fight Night 15: Thanh Le vs. Ilya Freymanov takes place tonight, October 6, 2023. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.
Live streams
ONE Fight Night 15 wil air exclusively on Amazon Prime in the US and Canada.
Earlier in the day ONE will stream their free show ONE Friday Fights 36: Superball vs. Lobo on YouTube. That will air at 8:30 a.m. and is available below:
