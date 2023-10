ONE Fight Night 15 Results: Thanh Le hits title-clinching heel hook

ONE Fight Night 15: Live results and highlights

Main card

Thanh Le (13-3) ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ def. Ilya Freymanov (12-2) ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡บ via submission (heel hook), round 1 (1:02): For the vacant interim ONE featherweight championship

Thanh Le is the definition of a brutal finisher with a (13-3) record with all of his wins are by finish!



12 wins by KO/TKO and 1 by submission, he fights this friday on #ONEFightNight15 pic.twitter.com/ikyV9Op9yi — Combat Sports Today ๐Ÿ“ฐ (@CSTodayNews) October 4, 2023

Jon Di Bella ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น def. Danial Williams ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ via unanimous decision: For Di Bella’s ONE strawweight championship (kickboxing)

Tawanchai PK Saenchai ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ญ def. Jo Nattawut ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ญ via unanimous decision; Featherweright (kickboxing)

Mikey Musumeci ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ def. Shinya Aoiki ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต via submission (heel hook), round 1 (3:05); Grappling

Joshua Pacio (21-4) ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ญ def. Mansur Malachiev (11-1) ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡บ via unanimous decision; Flyweight

Zhang Lipeng (34-12-2) ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ def. Timofey Nastyukhin (14-8) ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡บ via TKO, round 1 (3:18); Welterweight

Hu Yong (12-4) ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ def. Eko Roni Saputra (7-3) ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ฉ voa TKO, round 1 (1:03); Bantamweight

Phetjeeja ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ญ def. Celest Hansen ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ via TKO, round 1 (1:01); Catchweight (121 lbs) (Muay Thai)

Hiroyuki Tetsuka (12-4) ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต def. Tae Ho Jin (11-7) ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ท via submission (armbar), round 1 (4:45); Middleweight

Shakir El-Tekreeti ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ฌ def. Bampara Kouyate ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท via unanimous decision; Catchweight (175 lbs) (Muay Thai)

ONE Fight Night 15: Thanh Le vs. Ilya Freymanov takes place tonight, October 6, 2023. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Live streams

ONE Fight Night 15 wil air exclusively on Amazon Prime in the US and Canada.

Earlier in the day ONE will stream their free show ONE Friday Fights 36: Superball vs. Lobo on YouTube. That will air at 8:30 a.m. and is available below:

