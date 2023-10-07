Oktagon 47: Karlos Vemola vs. Pavol Langer: Results, highlights, live streams

Preview

Oktagon 47 goes live today, October 7, 2023 from Slovakia with a card filled with tough European vets. the popular euro outfit’s main event this time is OKMMA light heavyweight champ Karlos Vemola taking on interim champ, and hometown favourite, Pavol Langer.

Vemola was on the UFC’s books back in the Spike TV era, going 2-4 with wins over Seth Petruzelli and Mike Massenzio and losses to Francis Carmont, Caio Magalhaes, Ronny Markes and Jon Madsen.

Since leaving the Octagon, his career has come alive. He’s 26-3 since 2013 and 10-2 in Oktagon where he has held both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles.

Langer is less experienced, having plied his trade exlucisvely in Europe. He’s on a three fight winning streak and coming off a split decision over Alexander Poppeck.

The co-main event is Slovakian 48-fight veteran Ivan Buchinger versus Jakub Dohnal of Czechia. Buchinger is most known for his time in Cage Warriors, where, in 2012, he lost to Conor McGregor in a fight for the vacant lightweight title.

Oktagon 47 Full fight card

Main card

Prelims

Ahmed Sami (11-3) 🇪🇬 def. Adam Horvath (10-7) 🇭🇺 via KO (punches) at 3:49 of Rd1 ; Middleweight

Oktagon 47 takes place TODAY Saturday, October 7, 2023. The event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

The event takes place at the Tipos Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia. Tickets are available here.

Oktagon events air live on Oktagon.TV. Oktagon 47 can be streamed there for 12.99 EUR.

