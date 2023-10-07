Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington: Results, live stream, video highlights, play-by-play

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington goes down on Saturday, Oct. 7, live on DAZN from Sheffield, England | Credit: DAZN

Leigh Wood defends his featherweight world title this weekend, in a spicy domestic matchup with Josh Warrington. It’s a good fight between two aggressive boxers. We’ve seen Leigh Wood in action twice already this year, losing this belt to Mauricio Lara in February then winning it back in May. Warrington, meanwhile, lost his IBF world title to Luis Alberto Lopez last December, so this is a great chance for him to get back to the champion class once again.

It’s also a clash between fighters with strong ties to two rival football clubs. That means we’re going to see about 13,000 Nottingham Forest and Leeds United fans pile into the Sheffield Arena, about midway between both cities. Expect a hell of an atmosphere.

IMAGO / ActionPlus / Shaun Brooks

The co-main event sees Terri Harper fight Cecila Braekhus, for Harper’s WBA super-featherweight title and the vacant WBO. This was supposed to happen back in May (on the Wood-Lara 2 card) but illness for Braekhus saw it fall through. It should be a good contest, though, so it’s good to see it happen now.

Aside from that, the card features a clash of unbeaten featherweight prospects, as Hopey Price faces off with Connor Coghill. The 23-year-old Price has some hype and marketing push behind him- it’s possible if he wins that we might see him in with the winner of the main event in future (though likely not immediately), but in any case he’s one to keep an eye on. We’ll also see a middleweight fight between Kieron Conway and Linus Udofia.

The main card can be found on DAZN starting at 2PM ET (7PM local British time), with the Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington main event ringwalks expected around 5PM ET (10PM local British time). Stay tuned here for any updates on that.

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington: Fight card, start time, live stream See full details on how to watch the card in our post here.

If you’re interested in the prelims, you can follow them on Matchroom’s before-the-bell livestream on youtube, at the bottom of the page.

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington round-by-round

Round 1

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington full card, live results and highlights

WBA featherweight world title: Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington

WBA and WBO super-welterweight title: Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus

Featherweight: Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

Middleweight: Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia

Super-welterweight: Junaid Bostan vs Corey McCulloch

Super-featherweight: Cameron Vuong vs Engel Gomez

Bantamweight: Koby McNamara vs Francisco Rodriguez

Super-bantamweight: Nico Leivars vs Ryan Walker

Free live stream for Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington undercard prelims

Join us on Substack!

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA and boxing coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Share this story

About the author