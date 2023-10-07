GLORY 89 Badr Hari vs. Uku Jurjendal: Fight card, start time, live stream 

GLORY 89's Badr Hari during the weigh-ins for GLORY Collision 4. Credit: IMAGO/USA Today.

Preview

GLORY heads to Bulgaria for the first time with GLORY 89 this Saturday, which features Badr Hari vs. Uku Jurjendal as one of nine fights. Originally scheduled to step into the ring against James McSweeney at GLORY 88 in a Heavyweight Grand Prix qualifier, Hari forfeited due to the Marrakesh–Safi earthquake that happened in his homeland, Morocco. The Moroccan-Dutch fighter was then re-scheduled against a new opponent in Jürjendal, the Estonian who has alternated between wins and losses in his GLORY tenure thus far.

Also featured is a featherweight championship fight between Petch and David Mejia. Petch recently returned to the win column with a decision against Ahmad Chikh Mousa at GLORY 86 this past May. His upcoming challenger, Mejia, is currently on a four-fight win streak that includes finishes of Lukas Mandinec and Dennis Haddad.

GLORY 89 full fight card

Main card

Prelims

Note: Hari vs. Jürjendal is still the headliner of GLORY 89, but it is now expected to happen at the start of the main card.

GLORY 89 goes down on Saturday, October 7, live from the Arena Burgas in Burgas, Bulgaria. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. locally, which is 2:00 p.m. ET | 11:00 a.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase your tickets for GLORY 89 here.

Live streams

For the prelims, tune into the live stream provided for free by FITE.TV here:

For US, UK and Australian viewers, you can purchase and watch GLORY 89 main card through the GLORY FIGHT! app or FITE.TV for $14.99. For Canadian viewers, you can watch the event on The Fight Network. For the rest of the countries, please visit this page to see where you can watch GLORY 89 on Saturday.

The FITE.TV main card broadcast can be purchased and viewed below:

