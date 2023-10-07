Glory 89: Badr Hari vs. Uku Jurjendal – Live stream, results and highlights

Preview

Glory 89 goes live from Bulgaria tonight with Badr Hari scheduled to face -off with Uku Jurjendal. Hari was scheduled to fight James McSweeney at Glory 88 last month, but understandly pulled out when his home country was rocked with a deadly earthquake.

The main event for this one is veteran Thai fighter Petch taking on Colombia-born Spanish kickboxer Daid Mejia.

GLORY 89 Live results and highlights

Main card

Petch (168-39-3) 🇹🇭 vs. David Mejia (61-15) 🇪🇸; featherweight

Stoyan Koprivlenski (18-6) 🇧🇬 vs. Sorin Caliniuc (11-1) 🇷🇴; lightweight

Levi Rigters (14-1) 🇳🇱 vs. Martin Terpstra (26-6) 🇳🇱; heavyweight

Badr Hari (106-16) 🇲🇦 vs. Uku Jurjendal (19-8) 🇪🇪; heavyweight*

Luis Tavares (63-9) 🇳🇱 vs. Bogdan Stoica (57-13) 🇷🇴; light heavyweight

Aleksandar Petrov (34-6) 🇧🇬 vs. Karim Mabrouk (26-5-2) 🇦🇹; middleweight

Mohamed Touchassie (14-0) 🇲🇦 vs. Eduard Aleksanyan (18-4) 🇧🇬; middleweight

Prelims

Eduard Gafencu (17-4) 🇷🇴 vs. Teodor Hristov (14-3) 🇧🇬; middleweight

Chris Wunn (35-5-1) 🇩🇪 vs. Dragomir Petrov (14-3) 🇧🇬; lightweight

Note: Hari vs. Jürjendal is still the headliner of GLORY 89, but it is now expected to happen at the start of the main card.

GLORY 89 goes down on Saturday, October 7, live from the Arena Burgas in Burgas, Bulgaria. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. locally, which is 2:00 p.m. ET | 11:00 a.m. PT.

Live streams

For the prelims, tune into the live stream provided for free by FITE.TV here:

For US, UK and Australian viewers, you can purchase and watch GLORY 89 main card through the GLORY FIGHT! app or FITE.TV for $14.99. For Canadian viewers, you can watch the event on The Fight Network. For the rest of the countries, please visit this page to see where you can watch GLORY 89 on Saturday.

The FITE.TV main card broadcast can be purchased and viewed below:

