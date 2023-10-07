Free live stream: Glory 89: Badr Hari vs. Uku Jurjendal prelims

Glory 89 Badr Hari vs. Uku Jurjendal is live tonight! Get ready to watch all the action tonight by tuning in to the free live prelims stream, presented by FITE.TV.

The two free prelim fights on offer today feature Bulgarians hoping to get the win on home soil. Teodor Hristov (14-3) will be taking on Eduard Gafencu (17-4) in the middleweight division. And Dragomir Petrov (14-3) will meet Chris Wunn (35-5-1) in the lightweight division.

GLORY 89 goes down on Saturday, October 7, live from the Arena Burgas in Burgas, Bulgaria. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. locally, which is 2:00 p.m. ET | 11:00 a.m. PT. The prelims begin at 1:00 p.m. ET | 10:00 a.m. PT.

Free live stream: Glory 89 prelims

For the prelims, tune into the live stream provided for free by FITE.TV here:

For US, UK and Australian viewers, you can purchase and watch GLORY 89 main card through the GLORY FIGHT! app or FITE.TV for $14.99. For Canadian viewers, you can watch the event on The Fight Network. For the rest of the countries, please visit this page to see where you can watch GLORY 89 on Saturday.

The FITE.TV main card broadcast can be purchased and viewed below:

Badr Hari vs. Uku Jurjendal full fight card

Main card

Badr Hari when he fought Alistair Overeem. IMAGO/ANP

Prelims

– Eduard Gafencu (17-4) 🇷🇴 vs. Teodor Hristov (14-3) 🇧🇬; middleweight

– Chris Wunn (35-5-1) 🇩🇪 vs. Dragomir Petrov (14-3) 🇧🇬; lightweight

Note: Hari vs. Jürjendal is still the headliner of GLORY 89, but it is now expected to happen at the start of the main card.

