GLORY GLORY 89 Kickboxing
Free live stream: Glory 89: Badr Hari vs. Uku Jurjendal prelims

Badr Hari vs. Uku Jurjendal is live today. Before that fight gets underway, it's time to check out the prelims (which are free!).

By: Tim Bissell | 14 seconds ago
Glory 89 Badr Hari vs. Uku Jurjendal is live tonight! Get ready to watch all the action tonight by tuning in to the free live prelims stream, presented by FITE.TV.

The two free prelim fights on offer today feature Bulgarians hoping to get the win on home soil. Teodor Hristov (14-3) will be taking on Eduard Gafencu (17-4) in the middleweight division. And Dragomir Petrov (14-3) will meet Chris Wunn (35-5-1) in the lightweight division.

Start date and time

GLORY 89 goes down on Saturday, October 7, live from the Arena Burgas in Burgas, Bulgaria. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. locally, which is 2:00 p.m. ET | 11:00 a.m. PT. The prelims begin at 1:00 p.m. ET | 10:00 a.m. PT.

Free live stream: Glory 89 prelims

For the prelims, tune into the live stream provided for free by FITE.TV here:

For US, UK and Australian viewers, you can purchase and watch GLORY 89 main card through the GLORY FIGHT! app or FITE.TV for $14.99. For Canadian viewers, you can watch the event on The Fight Network. For the rest of the countries, please visit this page to see where you can watch GLORY 89 on Saturday.

The FITE.TV main card broadcast can be purchased and viewed below:

Badr Hari vs. Uku Jurjendal full fight card

Main card

2022-10-08 23:22:31 ARNHEM - Kickboxers Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari during their GLORY: Collision 4 fight in Gelredome in Arnhem. ANP REMKO DE WAAL netherlands out - belgium out Arnhem xVIxxIVx *** 2022 10 08 23 22 31 ARNHEM Kickboxers Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari during their GLORY Collision 4 fight at Gelredome in Arnhem ANP REMKO DE WAAL netherlands out belgium out Arnhem xVIxxIVx 455948391 originalFilename: 0170680845st.jpg
Badr Hari when he fought Alistair Overeem. IMAGO/ANP

Prelims

  • – Eduard Gafencu (17-4) 🇷🇴 vs. Teodor Hristov (14-3) 🇧🇬; middleweight
  • – Chris Wunn (35-5-1) 🇩🇪 vs. Dragomir Petrov (14-3) 🇧🇬; lightweight

Note: Hari vs. Jürjendal is still the headliner of GLORY 89, but it is now expected to happen at the start of the main card.

Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

