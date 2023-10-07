Free Live Stream: Bellator 300 prelims card

Jump to
Bellator 300 is tonight! The event, which may be Bellator’s penultimate event ever, includes three title fights (should have been four) and some of the biggest names the promotion can offer.
The main card airs on Showtime, but the prelims are available live on YouTube. And you can watch those right.
Free live stream: Bellator 300 prelims
The Bellator 300 preliminary card can be live streamed for free down below, courtesy of the promotion’s YouTube channel and Pluto TV Channels.
Start date and time
Bellator 300 takes place on October 7th, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET live in the US on SHOWTIME. The prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Fight card
Main card
- – Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus: Lightweight Title
- – Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano: (W) Featherweight Title
- – Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: (W) Flyweight Title
Prelims
- – Leah McCourt vs. Sara McMann: (W) Featherweight
- – Lorrany Santos vs. Jackie Cataline: (W) Featherweight
- – Dmytrii Hrytsenko vs. Justin Montalvo: 160-pounds
- – Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert: Bantamweight
- – Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia: Bantamweight
- – Sergio Cossio vs. Jesse Roberts: Lightweight
- – Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III: Featherweight
- – Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi: Heavyweight
- – Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Maciej Rozanski: Light Heavyweight
- – Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado: 175-pounds
- – Romero Cotton vs. Grant Neal: Middleweight
- – Ilara Joanne vs. Jena Bishop: (W) Flyweight
- – Josh Hokit vs. Spencer Smith: Heavyweight
