Bellator 300: Live results, streams and open thread

Join us as we cover Bellator 300 tonight (October 7th), which is touching down from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. This unique event will only have three bouts on the main card, but all-three of those matchups will be of the championship persuasion. Usman Nurmagomedov, Cris Cyborg, and Liz Carmouche will each be defending their respective titles. Nurmagomedov will look to hold off Brent Primus, Cyborg collides with Cat Zingano, and Carmouche will shoot a fair one with Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. The start time for this fight card is 4pm ET/1pm PT.

We should also mention that Bellator’s heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader, was supposed to be the fourth title fight of the night, but after his opponent pulled out, Bader claimed that Viacom refused to pay to have him rebooked. So three main card matches it is, meanwhile the prelims consists of 13 fights.

For the Bellator 300 main event, lightweight champion Nurmagomedov meeting former champ Primus is an intriguing matchup. Primus thrives on the ground, which aided him in his run to Bellator’s world title, but willfully grappling with Umar just feels like a bad idea. Brent could definitely pull of a submission, but Nurmagomedov just seems like a stylistic nightmare for him.

In the Bellator 300 co-main event, Cris Cyborg will defend her 145-pound crown against a surging Cat Zingano. Cyborg is, and has been, one of the most feared featherweights on the planet, but Zingano isn’t known for being afraid. I expect Cat to be game, but wouldn’t be surprised if she struggles with the pure horsepower that Cyborg brings to the table.

Last but not least, Liz Carmouche is searching for another title defense, this time by scrapping with a former champ in Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. Honestly, I feel like I have seen this fight before. I was sure this was a rematch, but no, these two have never faced off. With both of them being terrific grapplers, I’m curious to see where this fight takes place.

The Bellator 300 main card starts at 10 p.m. ET live on SHOWTIME in the US. The prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Bellator 300 Full fight card

Main card

– Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus: Lightweight Title

– Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano: (W) Featherweight Title

– Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: (W) Flyweight Title

Prelims

Live streams

The Bellator 300 preliminary cad can be live streamed for free down below, courtesy of the promotion’s YouTube channel and Pluto TV Channels.

