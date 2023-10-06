Subscribe
Boxing
0

Zurdo Ramirez vs. Joe Smith Jr.: Fight card, start time, live stream 

Get all the details on how to watch the upcoming boxing match between Zurdo Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr. on Sat., Oct. 7.

By: Kristen King | 38 seconds ago
Zurdo Ramirez and Joe Smith Jr. throw down in Vegas on Oct. 7 | Credit: DAZN

Preview

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez steps into the ring for his first fight at cruiserweight against Joe Smith Jr. this Saturday. ‘Zurdo‘ has not fought since suffering a loss to WBA super light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol this past November. Ramirez was expected to fight Gabe Rosado at the start of the year, but badly missed weight for the bout that was canceled. Now, he returns at a new weight class opposite of a former WBO light heavyweight champion in Smith Jr.

After winning the then-vacant WBO light heavyweight title with a majority decision against Maxim Vlasov, Smith Jr. notched one successful defense before attempting to unify with Artur Beterbiev, the WBC and IBF light heavyweight titleholder. Beterbiev finished Smith Jr. inside of two rounds.

Zurdo Ramirez vs. Joe Smith Jr. full fight card

Main card

Prelims

Start date and time

Zurdo Ramirez vs. Joe Smith Jr. goes down on Saturday, October. 7, live from the The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Nevada. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. ET | 5:00 p.m. PT. Ringwalks for Ramirez vs. Smith Jr. are scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET | 8:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase your tickets for Zurdo Ramirez vs. Joe Smith Jr. here.

Live streams

Zurdo Ramirez vs. Joe Smith Jr. streams live on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 per month.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
Thanks June!

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven't already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
