UFC Fight Night: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green: Fight card, start time, live streams

The first live UFC fight card of October is upon us as UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green takes flight on Saturday (10/7/23) from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The headliner for this event will witness longtime UFC veteran, Bobby Green, taking on the owner of a crazy twelve-fight unbeaten streak, Grant Dawson. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 4:00 pm ET.

Green was going through a bit of a weird spell there for a bit, going 2-5 before an unfortunate clash of heads resulted in a no contest against Jared Gordon. From there, ‘King‘ responded with a third-round submission victory over fellow veteran Tony Ferguson to break said spell. Bobby will now be looking to keep the momentum rolling this Saturday night, but he might literally have his hands full competing with a stout grappler such as Grant. Just for the record, the only two times that Green has been submitted in an MMA match both occurred in 2009, which was 14 years ago.

As for Dawson, since his debut on DWCS back in 2017, not one of his nine UFC opponents have been able to get the best of him… although Ricky Glenn came awfully close with their majority draw. Dawson has a knack for the backpack, which explains why the bulk of his submission wins have come by way of rear-naked choke. Green is quite slick when it comes to the standup, so I assume Grant to want to take away the range as much as possible.

The co-main event here is where DWCS alumnus Joe Pyfer tangles with dangerous knockout artist Abdul Razak Alhassan. It’s extremely difficult for me to see both men being conscious by the end of it. Both guys have tremendous horsepower in their hands, and both guys know it! Further down the main card i where you’ll find my personal prediction for Fight of the Night honors in the form of Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn. These two scrappy lightweights are always down for a firefight, and I’m fully prepared to watch these two savages wage absolute war.

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green takes place on October 7th, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.

What comes after UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green?

The next event after UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green is UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza, and this event will happen on October 14th from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining that card will be longtime ranked featherweight, Edson Barboza, taking on a budding contender in Sodiq Yusuff. The co-main event here will happen between ranked flyweights, Jennifer Maia and Viviane Araujo.

