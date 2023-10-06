OnlyFans worked for Paige VanZant, will it work for the PFL MMA roster?

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Louis Grasse

OnlyFans inks unique deal with PFL MMA

OnlyFans upended the adult content industry with its creator-driven subscription model and now it’s looking to work with other content creators with large followings like musicians, influencers, lifestyle coaches and athletes.

MMA fans are probably most familar with OnlyFans due to one-time UFC promotional darling Paige VanZant’s much discussed and very lucrative popularity on the platform.

Now the subscription service has announced a partnership with PFL MMA. That partnership includes hosting behind-the-scenes footage of PFL fighters in the lead-up to their fights. The four fighters chosen for this partnership are Biaggio Ali Walsh, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Amber Leibrock and Kaytlin Neil.

Who are the PFL stars setting up shop on OF?

Twenty-five year old Biaggio Ali Walsh is the grandson of boxing legend and American icon Muhammad Ali. He’s also 4-0 in PFL with four finishes (he’s 5-1 in his overall MMA record.) He’s set to take one undefeated Joel Galarza Lopez in November at PFL 10.

IMAGO | Zuma Wire by Matt Davies

UFC veteran Olivier Aubin-Mercier is a 34-year-old Canadian who’s been fighting professionally since 2011 including a 5-year run in the Octagon from 2014 to 2019. Since joining PFL he’s reeled off 9 straight wins with three finishes. A lifelong judoka he brings a slightly different approach to MMA takedowns than what we see from most wrestling-based fighters.

Amber Leibrock is a 35-year-old Californian and 8-year pro MMA veteran who’s 7-6 overall and 1-2 in the PFL. She announced her conversion to Islam in September on Instagram so I wouldn’t be expecting any NSFW content coming from her account (or from any of the PFL fighters for that matter).

31-year-ol Kaytlin Neil has been fighting professional MMA since 2016, amassing a 7-5 record. She’s 1-1 since joining PFL in 2023 and did a season on the UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter program going 1-1 on the show but not making it to the Octagon.

IMAGO | Sports Press Photos

PFL championship set for November

Although the promotion is still running events for its PFL Europe series, they only have one event left in their regular season for 2023. That card is the PFL 10 season finale, set tot take place November 24th in Washington DC at the Anthem auditorium. The card will feature six title fights with tournament champions to be crowned in the lightweight, heavyweight, women’s featherweight, welterweight, featherweight, and light heavyweight divisions.

The card will also feature a non-tournament fight between former PFL champion and Judo Olympian Kayla Harrison, taking on former Bellator champion Julia Budd. Down on the prelims, the card will mark the PFL debut of former UFC top middleweight contender Derek Brunson, taking on 2019 PFL welterweight tournament winner Ray Cooper III.

Special discount on Revgear

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market.

BE readers can now receive a 20% discount on Revgear products. To save money at their store, and support Bloody Elbow, use this link!

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author