ONE Fight Night 15: Fight card, start time, live stream 

Preview

ONE Championship returns to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand with ONE Fight Night 15 tonight. For its headliner, Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov vie for the interim featherweight title that was created after reigning titleholder Tang Kai got sidelined due to injury. In his most recent appearance, Le suffered a loss to Kai at ONE 160 that saw him lose the featherweight title. Prior to that, the 38-year-old rattled off five consecutive wins that included finishes of Martin Nguyen and Garry Tonon.

Freymanov earned his first ONE title opportunity after two wins against the aformentioned Nguyen and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

ONE Fight Night 15 full fight card

Main card

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down on tonight (Friday, October 6), live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. ET | 5:00 p.m. PT.

Live streams

For our US and Canadian viewers, you can watch ONE Fight Night 15 live tonight on Amazon Prime. For the rest of the world, the event streams on the official ONE website, Facebook and YouTube, starting on Sat., Oct. 7. Click here to find out how you can watch ONE Fight Night 15 in your country.

