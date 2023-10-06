Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington: Fight card, start time, live stream

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington goes down on Saturday, Oct. 7, live on DAZN from Sheffield, England | Credit: DAZN

Leigh Wood goes for his second defense of the WBA featherweight title against Josh Warrington this Saturday. After suffering a seventh-round TKO loss to Mauricio Lara in February, ‘Leigh-thal‘ reclaimed the title with a decision against Lara in May. For his next challenge, Wood shares the ring with Warrington, a name he has wanted to face for a while.

“I’ve been goading Josh for years, even sending him videos on Twitter when I was in ’No Man’s Land’ and not getting big fights or really getting a look in,“ said Wood during a pre-fight press conference. “I was in a bad place and didn’t have a promoter. Now we’ve come full circle, where I’m the reigning champion and defending against Josh. It’s quite unbelievable.”

Warrington has alternated between wins and losses in his past four appearances. Recently, the ‘Leeds Warrrior‘ lost the IBF featherweight title after dropping a decision loss to Luis Alberto Lopez this past December.

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington full fight card

Main card

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington goes down on Sat., Oct. 7, live from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. locally, or 2:00 p.m. ET | 11:00 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for Wood vs. Warrington are scheduled for 10:00 p.m. locally, or 5:00 p.m. ET | 2:00 p.m. PT.

Live streams

