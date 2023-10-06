Subscribe
Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington
Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington: Fight card, start time, live stream

Get all the details here on how to watch WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood defend against Josh Warrington on Sat., Oct. 7, 2023.

By: Kristen King | 29 seconds ago
Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington: Fight card, start time, live stream
Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington goes down on Saturday, Oct. 7, live on DAZN from Sheffield, England | Credit: DAZN

Preview

Leigh Wood goes for his second defense of the WBA featherweight title against Josh Warrington this Saturday. After suffering a seventh-round TKO loss to Mauricio Lara in February, ‘Leigh-thal‘ reclaimed the title with a decision against Lara in May. For his next challenge, Wood shares the ring with Warrington, a name he has wanted to face for a while.

“I’ve been goading Josh for years, even sending him videos on Twitter when I was in ’No Man’s Land’ and not getting big fights or really getting a look in,“ said Wood during a pre-fight press conference. “I was in a bad place and didn’t have a promoter. Now we’ve come full circle, where I’m the reigning champion and defending against Josh. It’s quite unbelievable.”

Warrington has alternated between wins and losses in his past four appearances. Recently, the ‘Leeds Warrrior‘ lost the IBF featherweight title after dropping a decision loss to Luis Alberto Lopez this past December.

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington full fight card

Main card

  • – Leigh Wood (27-3) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Josh Warrington (31-2-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; featherweight
  • Terri Harper (14-1-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Cecilia Braekhus (37-2) 🇨🇴; super welterweight 
  • Kieron Conway (19-3-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Linus Udofia (18-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; middleweight
  • Hopey Price (11-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Connor Coghill (14-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; featherweight
  • Junaid Bostan (6-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Corey McCulloch (7-3-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿; super welterweight
  • Nico Leivars (4-0-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Ryan Walker (12-5) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; super bantamweight
  • Koby McNamara (5-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Francisco Rodriguez (1-14) 🇪🇸; bantamweight
  • Cameron Vuong (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Engel Gomez (8-18-1) 🇳🇮; super featherweight
RECORD DATE NOT STATED 27th May 2023, AO Arena, Manchester, England; WBA Featherweight Championship Boxing; Mauricio Lara versus Leigh Wood; Leigh Wood lands a jab on Mauricio Lara PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12514733 ShaunxBrooks
Leigh Wood lands a jab on Mauricio Lara. IMAGO/Action Plus

Start date and time

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington goes down on Sat., Oct. 7, live from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. locally, or 2:00 p.m. ET | 11:00 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for Wood vs. Warrington are scheduled for 10:00 p.m. locally, or 5:00 p.m. ET | 2:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase your tickets for Wood vs. Warrington here.

Live streams

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington streams live on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 per month.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
Thanks June!

