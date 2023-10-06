UFC headliner Bobby Green reveals the copious amounts of blunts he smokes in a day

IMAGO | Kyle Terada / USA Today

UFC lightweight Bobby Green isn’t your average blunt smoker, at least by his accounts. In the week leading to his UFC Vegas 80 headliner with Grant Dawson, “King” sat down with Rampage Jackson on the Jaxxon Podcast and revealed how much he consumes daily. It’s not on reported Snoop Dogg levels but is nonetheless quite exorbitant.

Bobby Green claims he smokes 15 blunts a day

The conversation about blunt smoking came after Bobby Green answered a question about how he stays ready for fights.

“I’mma keep it (real) with you. I don’t lie about nothing, I’mma keep it one with my people, if you watching. N—a, don’t be ready. I just go kill myself in the gym. I just work so hard. I just f—ng kill myself.

“I feel like I’m a bit different than the average person when it comes to fighting. Why? I smoke weed, but I don’t just smoke weed, like, I ain’t gonna hit no pens, I’m not gonna hit no joints. I just smoke blunts. All tobacco.”

Rampage proceeded to remind the 37-year-old fighter about the potential detriment of tobacco for athletes, saying it’s the ‘worst thing for you.’ That’s when Green revealed his average daily number.

“I’m smoking 15 of those a day. And I’m not talking about the little ones, I’m talking about the big ones,” he said. “Pre-rolls are the little baby… No, no, no. Big (blunts). Yes.

“I got one foot in the streets, and one foot in the gym. And this is what n—as did in the streets.”

How Green built the habit

Rampage continued to caution Bobby Green about his blunt-smoking habits, saying ‘You’re burning yourself out.’ But according to the San Bernardino, California native, it all began when he lived with his brother.

“Where I really got this habit… one year, I started staying with my brother. And that’s what he did, too. He’d smoke all day. So I went from, ‘Hey, maybe I’ll smoke one or two,’ to three a day. To seven, eight a day. Then I got that new regimen.

“N—s in the streets, bro. I’m smoking like a pound a month. I just get through it, bro.”

IMAGO | Louis Grasse / Zuma

‘The most active fighter in the UFC’

Bobby Green has been on a relatively active streak since 2010 when he began competing thrice in a calendar year. He fought four times during the pandemic year in 2020 and thrice in 2022.

That likely explains, among other reasons, why his UFC 276 removal due to a failed drug test left him crushed. Not only did it break his momentum, but it also tainted his reputation. The mishap also pulled him to the sidelines for six months.

Bobby Green popped for DHEA, which he says he bought over the counter without knowing its inclusion in USADA’s banned list of substances. To this day, he denies every cheating allegation.

“If I need to cheat, or if I need to take stuff like that, I need to get out of the game. Right now, I’m the most active fighter in the UFC. Every year, they go, ‘Who’s been fighting the most?’ It’s always me at number one or number two. In the last two, three years.

“I’ve been doing this consistently every f—ng year.”

Bobby Green’s next fight

Green (30-14-1 and 1 NC), who once thought about a permanent name change, will headline his second UFC Fight Night event this weekend at UFC Vegas 80. He will face Grant Dawson, who is currently on a three-fight win streak.

Green is coming off one of the most significant victories in his career against Tony Ferguson at UFC 291 in July. He won the bout via third-round submission and a $50K bonus for Performance of the Night.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author