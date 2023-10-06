Bellator 300: Fight card, start time, live streams

Saturday's Bellator 300 live mma fight card features Usman Nurmagomedov, Cris Cyborg, and Liz Carmouche defending their respective belts/ Bellator MMA

Preview

The Bellator 300 fight card is happening live this Saturday (October 7th) from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California with THREE titles on the line! With a trio of five-rounders on the docket, those three bouts will be the only ones featured on the main card. For the main event, Bellator’s lightweight champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, will defend his crown against a former champ in Brent Primus. In the Bellator 300 co-main event, featherweight queen Cris Cyborg will collide with the undefeated-in-Bellator, Cat Zingano. Before that, we have another champ vs. ex-champ matchup when Liz Carmouche puts her flyweight title up against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

There was supposed to be four belts up for grabs at Bellator 300, but when the promotion’s heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader, lost his opponent, Linton Vassell — Bader claimed that Bellator’s parent company, Viacom didn’t want to rebook him. And then there were three. Meanwhile on the 13-fight prelim card, you’ll find UFC veteran Sara McMann going at it with Leah McCourt. You should also keep an eye on Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka, as it promises to be a good ol’ fashion banger.

The start time for this Bellator 300 fight card is set for 6:30 pm ET.

Bellator 300 Full fight card

Main card

– Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus: Lightweight Title

– Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano: (W) Featherweight Title

– Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: (W) Flyweight Title

Prelims

Bellator 300 takes place on October 7th, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET live in the US on SHOWTIME. The prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets

If you happen to be in the San Diego area then you can drop in on Bellator 300 at the Pechanga Arena. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Live streams

The Bellator 300 preliminary card can be live streamed for free down below, courtesy of the promotion’s YouTube channel and Pluto TV Channels. The main card is avilable via Showtime.

