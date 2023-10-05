ONE Fight Night 15: Live results, streams and open thread

Preview

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down this Friday on Amazon Prime. The event is headlined by Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov, both of whom will be battling it out for the interim ONE featherweight championship. The co-main sees Jon Di Bella defend his strawweight kickboxing title versus Danial Williams.

Also on the card is a banger of a kickboxing fight between Tawanchai vs. Nattawut. There’s also grappling with ONE BJJ champion (and part time Mark Zuckerberg trainer) Mikey Musumeci taking on JMMA legend Shinya Aoki.

ONE Fight Night 15: Live results and highlights

Main card

Thanh Le (13-3) 🇺🇸 vs. Ilya Freymanov (12-2) 🇷🇺: For the vacant interim ONE featherweight championship

Jon Di Bella 🇮🇹 vs. Danial Williams 🇦🇺: For Di Bella’s ONE strawweight championship (kickboxing)

Tawanchai PK Saenchai 🇹🇭 vs. Jo Nattawut 🇹🇭; Featherweright (kickboxing)

Mikey Musumeci 🇺🇸 vs. Shinya Aoiki 🇯🇵; Grappling

Joshua Pacio (20-4) 🇵🇭 vs. Mansur Malachiev (11-0) 🇷🇺; Flyweight

Timofey Nastyukhin (14-7) 🇷🇺 vs. Zhang Lipeng (33-12-2) 🇨🇳; Welterweight

Eko Roni Saputra (7-2) 🇮🇩 vs. Hu Yong (11-4) 🇨🇳; Bantamweight

Hiroyuki Tetsuka (11-4) 🇯🇵 vs. Tae Ho Jin (11-6) 🇰🇷; Middleweight

ONE Fight Night 15: Thanh Le vs. Ilya Freymanov takes place on Friday, October 6, 2023. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Live streams

ONE Fight Night 15 wil air exclusively on Amazon Prime in the US and Canada.

Earlier in the day ONE will stream their free show ONE Friday Fights 36: Superball vs. Lobo on YouTube. That will air at 8:30 a.m. and is available below:

