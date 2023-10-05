Subscribe
Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight scrapped? Mike Perry has breaking news

Does Mike Perry know something we don't about Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul? Or is he just blowing smoke?

By: Zane Simon | 18 seconds ago
Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight scrapped? Mike Perry has breaking news
Mike Perry attends UFC Orlando. Dillon Danis. - Louis Grasse IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Dillon Danis has become one of the combat sports world’s most consistent trolls. A moderately successful jiu-jitsu competitor early in his career, Danis first rose to fame as a training partner for UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

The New Jersey native parlayed that notoriety into a shortlived Bellator career, winning a pair of fights against low level opposition back in 2018-19. From there, it seemed like bigger things might be on the horizon. The world of celebrity boxing was beginning to take off, and Danis’ propensity for public feuds made him prime fodder for the kinds of low-skill fisticuffs that populate Misfits events and Jake Paul undercards.

Dillon Danis expected to face Logan Paul on October 14th

However, despite a constant proximity to these kinds of events, the fights themselves have never seemed to materialize. A scuffle during a Misfits boxing press event ended up with Danis calling for a fight against celebrity pugilist KSI (and also getting punched in the mouth in the parking lot). The bout was eventually booked for January of this year, however Danis was later pulled from the event, citing a lack of coaching and preparedness.

If that seemed like a point to put the SBG Ireland fighter’s career on ice, however, Danis parlayed the media attention into a matchup against Logan Paul in the co-main event of KSI’s upcoming boxing match against reality TV star (and half brother to heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury) Tommy Fury. Fury and KSI are set to face off at the Manchester Arena on October 14th.

With the fight just around the corner, it seemed like Danis might finally, truly be making his return to fighting after more than four years without so much as a grappling match to his name. Then again, maybe not.

Mike Perry claims he’s fighting Logan Paul

Heading into his boxing match with Dillon Danis, Logan Paul claimed that the contract Danis signed more or less guaranteed his opponent wouldn’t pull out of the fight. That said, Misfits still took on extra precaution, bringing in Mike Perry to play backup in case Danis went missing.

After a couple of notable incidents involving leaked videos of Logan Paul’s fiancee, Danis found himself on the receiving end of a restraining order. Something Paul publicly stated he felt might lead to Danis’ withdrawal from the fight. If Mike Perry is to be believed that could be the case.

“It’s official, guys,” Perry stated in a recent video uploaded to his social media. “I’m in.”

The video came via the Overdog’s podcast, where Perry acts as a co-host. In the post with Perry’s video, the podcast account announced that “Our boy [Mike Perry] is gonna put a whooping on [Logan Paul] and then sit down and tell us all about it.”

Dillon Danis claims fake news

Despite Mike Perry’s declaration, however, Dillon Danis hasn’t made any official move to drop out of the fight. In fact, Danis took to twitter shortly after Perry staked his claim to the Logan Paul fight, to tell everyone that he’s not going anywhere.

What’s more, Danis also re-tweeted (re-x’d???) a message from Proper Loud Music, which manages a number of notable influencers, including KSI, that was reassuring fans that Danis vs. Paul was still on.

The ‘Prime Card’ is currently set to feature 11 bouts including previous celebrity pugilists Salt Papi, Whindersson Nunes, Swarmz, and Chase DeMoor. At the moment it seems that Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis is still on for the main event. But with more than a week left until fight night there’s still plenty of opportunity for things to change dramatically.

