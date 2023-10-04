‘What are the odds? — Alexa Grasso suffers similar injury as Valentina Shevchenko at Noche UFC

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko fight to a split draw at Noche UFC | Credit: IMAGO/USA Today by Stephen Sylvanie.

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko share something in common

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are going to spend some time away from the Octagon after suffering similar injuries at Noche UFC this past September. Shortly after she failed to dethrone Grasso due to their fight ending in a split draw, Shevchenko revealed she was compromised.

“I broke my thumb in the first round, and it’s fractured now,” said Shevchenko during the Noche UFC post-fight press conference (video provided by MMA Junkie). “I felt it affecting my striking, but at the same time I felt, if I would stop, it’s going to be very frustrating for the whole fans for this night because they were waiting for this fight, they wanted to see this fight, and If I stopped in the first round and said, ‘I cannot continue.’ I felt it would be, again, against my own personal rules. That’s why I continued to fight with my whole heart. I think I did everything to secure the victory.”

The ex-UFC champion underwent surgery, which is expected to sideline her for several months.

Grasso suffered hand fracture, just like Shevchenko

Nearly a month after the fight, Alexa Grasso revealed she was also compromised against Valentina Shevchenko. The current UFC champion shared a photo of herself after surgery, which she said was successful.

“What are the odds, huh?,” captioned Grasso on an Instagram post. “During the fight I fractured my hand; we’re used to not letting pain stop us for anything, and even though it was hurting, I didn’t think it was anything serious until I tried to return to training and I realized that my hand was still really bad.

“The surgery was a success, many, many thanks to Doctor Arroyo and Doctor Zarate,” continued Grasso. “You guys are angels! I trust them completely with my health in their hands [SportMed Mexico] and I know that I will be MEGA ready for that trilogy.”

Though she did not give a timeline for her return, Grasso confirmed that she expects to fight Shevchenko for a third (and potentially) final time.

Dana White says Grasso-Shevchenko trilogy is still next

Following the most recent episode of Contender Series, UFC CEO Dana White responded to the latest update from Alexa Grasso. Since he expects Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko to stay sidelined for a similar amount of time, White and co. are waiting for when they are healthy enough to schedule the trilogy.

“They both have hand injuries, so it’s a let’s see what happens,” said White (video provided by MMA Junkie). “Traditionally, [with] those types of surgeries, in 6-8 weeks, they start figuring out where they’re at. We got time.”

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author